inTEST to Host Hybrid Investor & Analyst Day

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security and semiconductor, today announced it will host its first Investor & Analyst Day on March 24, 2022 in a hybrid format from Philadelphia, PA. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET with presentations followed by a question and answer session. The webcast portion will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

During the event, Nick Grant, President and Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the inTEST management team will provide details of the Company’s progress with its 5-Point Strategy for growth.

Viewers will be able to submit questions via the webcast. Please sign into the webcast approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the event start time. The video webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available at ir.intest.com. A replay as well as a copy of the slide presentation will be available following the event.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

