InTest Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InTest Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include semiconductor (“semi”), automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences and safety/security, announced it will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call

Friday, February 27, 2026

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8263

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: InTest.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Friday, March 13, 2026. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13758476. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at InTest.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About InTest Corporation

InTest Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry (“semi”), automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences and safety/security. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, InTest solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. InTest’s growth strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, customer penetration and market expansion. For more information, visit www.InTest.com.

