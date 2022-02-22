inTEST Names Meghan Blount Vice President of Human Resources

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in targeted markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, today announced the appointment of Meghan Blount as Vice President of Human Resources.

“ Meghan is a multifaceted professional in human capital and brings broad expertise in talent management, staff development and continuous improvement to inTEST. I believe she will be instrumental in advancing our culture and a key partner in achieving our 5-Point Strategy,” commented Nick Grant, inTEST President & CEO. “ I have had the opportunity to work with Meghan in the past and have seen how effective she is with employee engagement, talent selection and human resource planning. Her proven track record of success in aligning business needs with human capital is an important addition to our capabilities as we execute game-changing strategic initiatives.”

Ms. Blount joins inTEST following seven years at ABB, a $60 billion global technology company with more than 100,000 employees worldwide, where she held various roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she was Global Human Resources Partner for their Electrification Information Systems Business. Prior to ABB, she held various Human Resources Management roles for companies like Georgia Pacific, Sara Lee Foods and Armstrong World Industries. Ms. Blount earned her Master of Jurisprudence, Employment and Labor Law from Tulane University Law School, and holds a Master of Arts in Human Resource Management and a Bachelor of Science in Communication.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in targeted markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events and financial results, such as statements of our plans, strategies and intentions, or our future performance or goals, that are based upon management’s current expectations. Our forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “estimates” or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, any mentioned in this press release, including achieving the 5-Point Strategy, as well as other matters such as our ability to realize the potential benefits of acquisitions and to successfully integrate their operations with our own; our ability to grow our presence in the life sciences, security, industrial and international markets; the success of our strategy to diversify our business by entering markets outside the Semi Market; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations; indications of a change in the market cycles in the Semi Market or other markets we serve; changes in business conditions and general economic conditions both domestically and globally; changes in the demand for semiconductors; our ability to borrow funds or raise capital to finance potential acquisitions; changes in the rates and timing of capital expenditures by our customers; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks to circumstances only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

