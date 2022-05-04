inTEST Expands Induction Heating Lab Presence into Mexico and Latin America

THE LAB in Monterrey, Mexico Increases Opportunities for Customers to Test Ambrell℠ Induction Heating Technology for Process Applications

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, today announced the opening of a new Ambrell Applications Laboratory in Mexico. “THE LAB in Mexico” will be dedicated to representing Ambrell induction heating products and solutions for the Latin America market. THE LAB is being opened in partnership with EPGA Induction, a distributor of Ambrell equipment in Mexico and Latin America, providing sales, service and application development in the region. Process applications can be tested in this facility, enabling customers from the region to work closely with applications engineers to realize how Ambrell technology can address their production challenges.

“EPGA Induction was a natural partner with whom to establish an Applications Laboratory in Mexico given their extensive experience with induction heating and Ambrell equipment. We are confident they will deliver a superior experience to our customers,” stated Scott Nolen, Division President of Process Technologies.

He added, “The expansion of our presence in Mexico with a sales, service, and Applications Laboratory creates greater opportunities to demonstrate how our capabilities with induction heating technology can solve complex production problems for our customers. By using THE LAB to preview our technology in use, we can validate the potential for improved productivity, reduced carbon footprint and better product quality. We are looking forward to demonstrating these results to the many manufacturers throughout the region.”

The Company’s induction heating systems range from 500 W to 1,000 kW and are used for applications such as annealing, brazing, curing, soldering, heat staking, heat treating and shrink fitting. Many leading companies around the world in industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical and semiconductor use Ambrell induction heating solutions. Customers can send their parts to the nearest applications laboratory where solutions are designed to prove feasibility prior to making the investment in an all-electric, clean heating option for their production processes.

To commemorate the opening of this new state-of-the-art facility, an Open House will be held on May 6th from 12:15-5:00pm at the facility in Monterrey. Those interested in participating can register at THE LAB.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

About Ambrell

Founded in 1986, Ambrell Corporation, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of inTEST Corporation and a part of the Process Technologies Division of inTEST. A global leader in induction heating, Ambrell is renowned for its application and engineering expertise. Exceptional product quality and outstanding service and support are at the core of the Ambrell’s commitment to provide the best customer experience in the industry. All products are engineered and manufactured in Rochester, NY at its ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing facility. Over the last three decades Ambrell has expanded its global reach through an extensive OEM, channel partner and distribution network and today has more than 17,000 systems installed in over 50 countries.

Contacts

Brett Daly



Marketing Manager, Ambrell



Phone: 585.889.0286



Email: bdaly@ambrell.com