inTEST Corporation to Webcast Presentation at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Annual Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The inTEST presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://ir.intest.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation



Duncan Gilmour



Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary



Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:



Deborah K. Pawlowski



Kei Advisors LLC



dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

Tel: (716) 843-3908