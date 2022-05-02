Home Business Wire inTEST Corporation to Webcast Presentation at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference
Business Wire

inTEST Corporation to Webcast Presentation at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

di Business Wire

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Annual Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The inTEST presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://ir.intest.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available after the event in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry.  Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation

Duncan Gilmour

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Tel: (716) 843-3908

Articoli correlati

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

Dassault Systèmes and German Premium Automobile Manufacturer Develop Stamping Die Design Application for Body in White to Reduce Vehicle Development Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two companies analyzed how the valid stamped sheet metal parts definition and stamping die design process in toolmaking...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Axiante

Come Axiante supporta le aziende nel modernizzare le applicazioni

Digitale