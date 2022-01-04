inTEST Corporation to Webcast Presentation at the Needham Growth Conference

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for the automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life science, semiconductor and telecommunications markets, announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The inTEST presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://ir.intest.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About inTEST Corporation



inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life science, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

