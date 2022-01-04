Home Business Wire inTEST Corporation to Webcast Presentation at the Needham Growth Conference
Business Wire

inTEST Corporation to Webcast Presentation at the Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for the automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life science, semiconductor and telecommunications markets, announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The inTEST presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://ir.intest.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life science, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation

Duncan Gilmour

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Tel: (716) 843-3908

Articoli correlati

BrainChip Appoints Pia Turcinov as Non-Executive Director

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highly experienced director and driven innovator Specialist in technology commercialisation, technology law and corporate governance LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd...
Continua a leggere

DreambigCareer’s Partner Will Gao Named in Forbes China’s “2021 Top 60 Chinese in North America” List

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Will (Changjie) Gao, the Partner of DreambigCareer (DBC), is an honoree on Forbes China’s 2021 Top 60...
Continua a leggere

Edward Lando of Pareto Holdings Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#angelinvestor--Edward Lando, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Miami-based Venture Capital firm, Pareto Holdings, is a featured...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DreambigCareer’s Partner Will Gao Named in Forbes China’s “2021 Top 60 Chinese in North...

Business Wire