inTEST Corporation Launches Leading-Edge Benchtop Temperature Test System

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced the latest in benchtop temperature test systems for electronics and semiconductor thermal testing. The Temptronic RapidTemp™ BT28 ThermoStream® is a portable, compact, powerful system that delivers clean dry air for precision temperature testing or conditioning of electronics and materials with a broad temperature range, high accuracy, and rapid transitions.


Michael Tanniru, President of inTEST’s Environmental Technologies Division, commented, “We believe the BT28 is the best benchtop thermal test system on the market. This solution redefines the end-user’s experience whether for testing product performance over a range of temperatures during design, leveling throughput during manufacturing, or troubleshooting temperature-related issues during quality analysis. We are leading the way and embracing the future of benchtop thermal testing to help our customers stay ahead of their competition.” The BT28 ThermoStream® is ideally suited for the global semiconductor and electronics industries, enabling secure, controlled environments with a quiet compact design.

The RapidTemp™ BT28 ThermoStream® provides top-tier performance in a small package.

  • Extreme Temperature Control: Achieve precise and reliable temperature control across with the widest temperature ranges (-28° to +225°C) and highest airflow rates available in a benchtop test system.
  • ECO-Stream Design: Engineered to be smaller, quieter, and more energy-efficient, enhancing user experience while minimizing environmental impact.
  • Space-Saving Brilliance: Designed to test devices quickly and accurately. Maximize your workspace while delivering industry leading thermal capacity.
  • SwiftTherm™ Technology: Accelerate your product development and manufacturing timelines with lightning-fast temperature transitions.
  • Detachable Touchscreen Interface: Enjoy the ease and convenience of a touchscreen that can be placed wherever you need it with a 9-foot-long remote cable.

For more information about the BT28 Thermostream® system, please visit intestthermal.com.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Environmental Test Division
David Scaggs, VP Sales & Marketing

Barry Johnson, Director, NA Sales

Tel: (615) 708-8690

sales@inTESTthermal.com

Investors:
Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

Tel: (716) 843-3908

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

