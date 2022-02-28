Intervala Acquires EPE Corporation, Further Expands Manufacturing Operations in Northeast Region

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EMS—Intervala LLC, a premier full-service electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced its acquisition of EPE Corporation in Manchester, New Hampshire. The acquisition further enlarges Intervala’s manufacturing capabilities, capacity and resources in the Northeast region of the U.S. and expands the Company’s global customer base. Intervala also has manufacturing operations in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area and Hudson, N.H. The addition of EPE expands Intervala’s total operating space to 325,000 square feet.

EPE, which begins doing business under the Intervala name immediately, was founded in 1957 and manufactures high quality, complex printed circuit board assemblies and integrated electronic and electromechanical systems. The acquisition provides Intervala with additional manufacturing capacity in these capability areas and adds several top-tier customers in the defense industry and other high-reliability markets.

With the acquisition, Intervala has named James D. (JD) Bell Jr., former president and CEO of EPE, as vice president and general manager responsible for leadership and oversight of Intervala’s operations in the Northeast region. Bell was with EPE for 26 years and previously served as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

“Intervala’s acquisition of EPE Corporation is an exciting and significant step in our strategy to grow and expand our presence and impact in the Northeast region,” said Teresa Huber, president and CEO. “We are delighted to welcome JD and his capable team who have built a highly successful business and longstanding customer relationships with excellent customer service and proven manufacturing expertise. We believe our two organizations are a great fit culturally and look forward to serving our new customers with a continued, unwavering commitment to customer excellence.”

“EPE is thrilled to join the Intervala organization,” said Bell. “It is important to us that our next chapter be as part of a company with similar values and commitment to customer excellence, and we believe we have found that. EPE has a proud legacy of manufacturing high-reliability, mission-critical electronic products and systems in America, and the entire EPE team is looking forward to continuing and building on that legacy with Intervala.”

About Intervala

At Intervala, we tailor intelligent manufacturing solutions to each customer’s unique requirements. We are a full-service manufacturer of complex, high-performance printed circuit board assemblies, electromechanical systems, and cable and harness assemblies for global customers in the defense, medical and industrial markets. Our team draws on decades of experience to bring a fresh approach to problem-solving by combining turnkey manufacturing capabilities, a full suite of engineering expertise, new product introduction, supply chain management, and global fulfillment services to deliver smart, innovative solutions. Intervala has manufacturing operations in the Greater Pittsburgh and Greater Boston areas. To learn more, visit intervala.com.

