InterSystems Recognized As Best in KLAS for Interoperability Platforms and Acute Care EMRs (Asia / Oceania)

As a direct result of feedback from healthcare providers, InterSystems HealthShare® Unified Care Record has been recognized a total of nine times across categories since 2006 and InterSystems TrakCare® unified healthcare information system is the 2022 Best in KLAS award winner in the Asia/Oceania Region for Acute Care EMR for their sixth time.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. “They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

According to a recent report from Sage Growth Partners, only 20 percent of healthcare organization (HCO) executives fully trust the data they rely on to make decisions. This highlights the critical need for HCOs to be equipped with the technology and resources to collect, normalize, analyze, and apply data from disparate sources to make timely clinical and business decisions. InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care record enables HCOs to connect providers, patients, and payers with patient records and analytics. As a result, HCOs can capture information, share it in a meaningful way, aid understanding and, ultimately, drive transformative action across organizations and communities.

TrakCare is trusted by leading healthcare providers in 27 countries around the globe. The electronic medical record system (EMR) allows healthcare providers to deliver safer, more efficient, and better coordinated care. The product facilitates efficient, shared workflows across care settings and provides a complete unified record for each patient across the care continuum.

HealthShare creates a unified, community-wide health record as the foundation for coordinated, value-based care and population health management. With embedded intelligence and delivery of just the right information at the right time and place within delivery, management, and payment processes, HealthShare enables users to align payers, providers and patients around a common plan of care, create cohesive, virtual teams, regardless of governance structure, and unite clinical, administrative, claims and social determinants data.

“At InterSystems we provide solutions that help our customers adapt to the changing times,” said Don Woodlock, Head of Global Healthcare Solutions at InterSystems. “As such, receiving recognition from KLAS year in and year out is truly something special. We take pride in the technology and services we offer our customers and are grateful for their continued support on the journey to a more unified, integrated healthcare ecosystem.”

As a Best in KLAS award winner, InterSystems has continued to demonstrate its commitment and partnership to the healthcare IT industry as a whole. To learn about how InterSystems HealthShare and InterSystems TrakCare can help your healthcare organization overcome the challenges of decentralized data, visit: https://www.intersystems.com/.

To access the full 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, visit: https://klasresearch.com/report/2022-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-professional-services/2770

About InterSystems



Established in 1978, InterSystems provides innovative data solutions for organizations with critical information needs in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors and beyond. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world’s most proven electronic medical record, as well as unified care records for health systems and governments through a powerful suite of healthcare data integration solutions. The company is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

About KLAS



KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/.

