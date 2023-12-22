InterSystems Positioned as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

InterSystems was recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute





CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterSystems, a leading provider in cutting-edge software for enterprise digital transformations, has been positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS). This recognition is based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute execution. This marks the third time that InterSystems has been acknowledged in this report.

InterSystems IRIS data platform provides the connective tissue that transforms disparate data into a single, complete view, enabling better outcomes for customers with critical data needs within key markets such as healthcare, financial services, and supply chain. InterSystems offers a unique smart data fabric approach, delivering high-performance multi-model and multi-workload database management, smart data services, interoperability, and analytics capabilities.

InterSystems was evaluated by Gartner among 19 other vendors for managed cloud database systems. We believe that InterSystems positioning as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant is testament to its ability to challenge the status quo, drive innovation, and provide unique solutions to the market.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a comprehensive view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

“The Challenger placement validates our commitment to innovation and focus on delivering value to our customers,” said Scott Gnau, Head of Data Platforms, InterSystems. “InterSystems inclusion as the sole Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant demonstrates our success pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cloud database management and helping organizations integrate, process, and analyze their data in the cloud.”

A complimentary copy of the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems can be downloaded here: www.intersystems.com/mq

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

