InterSystems Payer Connector debuts on the Epic Showroom

New solution establishes a governed integration engine to accelerate data exchange between Health Plans and Epic Payer Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterSystems, a creative data technology provider powering more than 1 billion health records worldwide, today announced the launch of InterSystems Payer Connector, a new product offering designed to help health plans rapidly and reliably integrate Epic Payer Platform with their broader application ecosystem.

Epic Payer Platform creates strong provider-workflow connections to health plans through information exchange; impact comes when those exchanges reliably drive health plan decisions inside core applications. InterSystems Payer Connector complements Epic Payer Platform with a governed hub that transforms and routes data to and from core health plan systems - accelerating high-value use cases, reducing custom integration work, and ensuring reliable data streaming into workflows.

Using a set of prebuilt Epic-aware schemas and orchestrations, InterSystems Payer Connector connects Epic Payer Platform to a health plan’s internal systems to retrieve and process data and transform it for downstream use across care management, utilization management, claims, and quality programs. This bidirectional approach helps health plans eliminate custom integration work, accelerate Epic Payer Platform investment returns, and improve clinical, operational, and business performance.

InterSystems Payer Connector enables key health plan workflows within the Epic Payer Platform, including:

Loading health plan member enrollment rosters to support the receipt of clinical data for active members.

Routing ADT notifications from the Epic Payer Platform to health plan systems to support care management and utilization management workflows.

Retrieving CCDA and clinical and analytics summary documents from the Epic Payer Platform and delivering them to health plan systems.

Pushing claims data and coding gaps into the Epic Health Plan Clinical Summary.

“With health plan adoption of Epic Payer Platform continuing to grow, InterSystems Payer Connector fills a critical gap in this ecosystem,” said Don Woodlock, President of InterSystems. “By enabling data to flow seamlessly to and from health plan systems, this solution helps organizations act on information faster, improving the member experience and reducing gaps in care.”

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

