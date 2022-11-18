Interstate Health Systems Launches with Oversold Pre-Seed Investment Round

Company to bring vital healthcare access to transportation industry, rural America and interstate travelers through primary care, urgent care and telemedicine platform

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interstate Health Systems (IHS), announced today its launch with the closing of a pre-seed funding round to establish a dynamic network of primary care, urgent care and telemedicine services along the nation’s interstate highway system. This milestone brings the medical services company one step closer to breaking the long-standing healthcare barriers faced by the nation’s 3.5 million professional truck drivers and introduces a new model for serving the healthcare needs of rural Americans and interstate travelers.

Within six years, IHS plans to build more than 300 urgent care clinics near strategically selected truck stops and travel centers serving professional drivers, the traveling public, and the underserved communities living nearby. As a result, IHS will enable more immediate healthcare access to 46 million Americans currently living in medically underserved areas, as well as 18 million veterans who can now select their provider of choice through the Veterans Community Care program.

IHS is led by healthcare industry veteran Jeff Seraphine, who is serving as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO). Seraphine formerly served as chief development officer and hospital group president for Lifepoint Health and has more than 25 years of hospital and healthcare system executive leadership experience.

“Our nation’s economy and the basic human needs of more than 300 million Americans depend on professional truck drivers who historically have had no access to traditional clinic locations while on the road, forcing them to delay the care they need,” said Seraphine. “IHS offers an innovative solution to our healthcare delivery system that will support the primary care and urgent care needs of a vital and underserved group, while also better supporting rural communities and interstate travelers.”

With its initial funding in place, IHS will begin opening 60 clinics over the next two years. Additionally, it will deliver a technology platform that integrates with trucking company platforms and includes services such as real-time telemedicine and a unified prescription service network.

The company’s pre-seed capital raise represents backing from various private investors, many who are veteran transportation and technology industry executives, including:

Rob Estes, CEO, Estes Express Lines

Brad Pinchuk, CEO, Hirschbach Truck Line

Bob Peterson, Chairman/CEO, Melton Truck Lines

Gary Enzor, Former Chairman/CEO, Quality Distribution

Jett McCandless, CEO/Founder, project44

Ron Rother, Former CEO/Chairman of Strive Consulting

John Larkin, Partner at Clarendon, ex-Stifel

Chad Eichelberger, President, Reliance Partners, ex-Coyote Logistics

Tommy Barnes, CRO, MyCarrier, ex-project44 & Coyote Logistics

Bruce Campbell, Former CEO/Chairman, Forward Air

Perry Mandera, CEO/Founder, Custom Companies

Fulton Wold, Former CEO/Founder, Bold Planning Technologies

“The IHS model is a major leap forward in solving a variety of healthcare challenges that our professional drivers face daily,” says Rob Estes, CEO of Estes Express Lines. “IHS is supported and advised by a dynamic group of trucking, healthcare and technology leaders with the expertise needed to fundamentally redefine the future of healthcare in rural America.”

About Interstate Health Systems

Interstate Health Systems is an innovative, technology-enabled medical services company that provides urgent care, primary care and telemedicine services along the nation’s interstate highway system. IHS supports the needs of commercial truck drivers, rural residents, and all travelers across the nation’s interstates. For more information, visit https://interstatehealthsystems.com/.

