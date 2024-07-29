Intersection of AI and Cybersecurity is the Special Focus of 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit in DC

Full Day Dedicated to Providing Insights into AI Implications

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–The 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit is placing special emphasis on exploring artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications for national security. Being held September 3-6 at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, this year’s theme: Advancing Cybersecurity in the AI Age will be woven throughout the event, with the final day focused solely on the issue.





“AI adds another set of challenges and opportunities for those protecting our nation and allies from cyber threats. That’s why we are concentrating more content on this important topic since the intersection between cybersecurity and AI poses risk to our national security,” explained Thomas K. Billington, CEO and Founder, Billington CyberSecurity. “This will be a great chance to learn from leaders who are addressing these issues in real-time.”

AI-themed sessions feature key thought leaders from the federal government and private sector. September 6th will be fully dedicated to the topic and there will also be breakout track over the first three days of the conference as well. Topics include Addressing AI Threats, Election Security, Engineering AI into Cybersecurity Platforms, Addressing the Emerging Threats that AI Systems Create, Leveraging AI to Identify Vulnerabilities, Investing in the Federal AI Future, DoD’s AI and Data Strategy, and Striking the Right Balance with AI Policies.

These speakers and more will be among those addressing AI-related cyber issues:

Margaret “Margie” Palmieri, Deputy Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Officer, CDAO

Deputy Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Officer, CDAO Dr. Rick Muller, Director, IARPA, ODNI

Director, IARPA, ODNI Lisa Einstein, Senior Advisor for Artificial Intelligence and Executive Director, CISA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee

Senior Advisor for Artificial Intelligence and Executive Director, CISA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Matt Knight, Head of Security, OpenAI

Head of Security, OpenAI Srinivas Doodala, AI Program lead for the Federal Communications Commission

AI Program lead for the Federal Communications Commission Tahira Mammen, Director for AI Security Center, NSA

Director for AI Security Center, NSA Steven Hernandez, CISO and Director of Information Assurance, Department of Education

CISO and Director of Information Assurance, Department of Education Mark A. “Al” Mollenkopf, Science Advisor for the Commanding General, USCYBERCOM

Science Advisor for the Commanding General, USCYBERCOM David Hinchman, Director for Information Technology and Cybersecurity, GAO

Director for Information Technology and Cybersecurity, GAO Dr. Jonathan “Jono” Spring, Senior Technical Advisor for Security at Scale, CISA

Senior Technical Advisor for Security at Scale, CISA Dr. Kyle Rector, Deputy Director, Office of AI, Directorate of Digital Innovation, CIA

Deputy Director, Office of AI, Directorate of Digital Innovation, CIA Jennifer Franks, Director, Center for Enhanced Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Cybersecurity Team, GAO

Designed to address the nation’s pressing cyber needs, the 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit is expected to draw more than 2,500 attendees and over 200 speakers, such as General CQ Brown, the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council, and General Timothy D. Haugh, US Air Force, Commander, US Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service.

Presented by a variety of sponsors, including Lead Underwriters Amazon Web Services, CISCO, and Leidos, speakers span government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia and discuss the most current cyber trends and issues during more than 40 thought provoking sessions. The event will also feature networking receptions and over 125 cyber-focused vendor booths.

Learn more or register at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/. Credentialed working media are free and encouraged to register in advance to cover the event, subject to approval, at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/register.

About Billington CyberSecurity

Founded in 2010, Billington CyberSecurity is the leading cyber education company for executives, hosting high-caliber summits and workshops that explore key cyber issues that advance the cybersecurity of the U.S. government, its allied partners, and critical infrastructure. These events convene senior most government officials and industry partners, highlighted by its signature conference—the annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit held each fall. https://billingtoncybersecurity.com/

Contacts

Shawn Flaherty, 703-554-3609