International Law Firm Keller and Heckman LLP Expands Privacy and Cybersecurity Offerings in its Brussels Office with Lateral Partner Hire

BRUSSELS & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International law firm Keller and Heckman LLP expands its European Union focus with the strategic addition of Peter Craddock as Partner in its Brussels office, focusing on Privacy and Cybersecurity.





Mr. Craddock has an extensive global practice in the areas of privacy, data protection, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and software contracting. He advises clients with data and technology matters, helps them comply with complex data privacy laws and regulations, and represents them in proceedings before data protection authorities and the courts.

“Prior to becoming an attorney, Peter was a software developer, which was the foundation for his legal career in privacy and data protection,” said Sheila Millar, a Partner in the Firm’s Privacy, Data Protection, and Digital Media practice. “Keller and Heckman helps clients solve business problems, and Peter’s deep understanding of technology gives him a unique ability to provide practical advice on a host of data protection questions.”

“Keller and Heckman has provided me this opportunity to broaden [its] international Privacy, Data Protection, and Digital Media practice. Being part of this dynamic team made my move to Keller and Heckman an easy career decision. I am looking forward to helping the Firm’s clients and my existing clients realize their data ambitions and I am delighted to work with the team to grow the practice further on the global stage,” said Peter Craddock.

“Strengthening our global offerings is a continuous goal for Keller and Heckman,” said Richard Mann, Chair of Keller and Heckman’s Management Committee. “The Firm is committed to bringing in immensely talented attorneys who clearly have a thirst for knowledge and a passion for law. It is a pleasure to welcome Peter Craddock to our Brussels office.”

Mr. Craddock received his LL.M. in Regulation and Technology from King’s College London and his Master of Laws from Université Catholique de Louvain.

About Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman is an internationally renowned law firm with a broad practice in the areas of regulatory law, public policy, and litigation. From offices around the world, we represent global companies and trade associations servicing a range of industries, including technology, telecommunications, food and food additives, plastics, pesticides, industrial and specialty chemicals, consumer products, drugs, medical devices, and transportation. We are a pioneer in the use of interdisciplinary approaches to problem-solving with an in-house scientific staff that works closely with the attorneys on matters of technical complexity.

Contacts

Caryn Wick



1+ 202-434-4318



wick@khlaw.com