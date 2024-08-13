International Journal of Psychiatry Research 2024 Highlights New Manuscript on Effectiveness of Qbtech’s Telehealth Solution for Objective ADHD Testing

New research demonstrates efficacy of remote symptom monitoring and improvement with FDA-cleared QbCheck

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qbtech, the global leader in objective ADHD testing, today announces the publication of a new manuscript, “Utilizing remote objective ADHD testing to monitor symptom improvement following medication treatment,” in the International Journal of Psychiatry Research 2024. This manuscript focuses on the use of QbCheck, its FDA-cleared remote objective testing technology, for monitoring ADHD treatment effectiveness and symptom improvement. The research was completed by Ragini Sanyal, Robert Nolen, Urban Gustafsson, and Dr. Mikkel Hansen. The full manuscript is available here.





The overall conclusion of the manuscript noted that QbCheck was a useful objective measure that can be incorporated in guiding treatment decisions, remote monitoring of ADHD medication, tracking ADHD symptom regulation, and optimizing treatment outcomes for those with ADHD.

The post-hoc analysis focused on the potential use of QbCheck in capturing changes in ADHD symptoms pre- and post-pharmacological treatment and whether the technology could be a useful tool for clinicians to monitor ADHD medication treatment effects remotely. The analysis included 114 ADHD patients given a baseline QbCheck as part of their routine clinical assessment before treatment and a follow-up QbCheck assessment after ADHD medication treatment began. Data from the QbCheck assessments showed a significant improvement from baseline to follow-up across all five measured variables (p<0.001), which was associated with a significant reduction in Total Symptom Score by 42.06%.

This study serves as further proof of the validity of virtual care for ADHD patients, as it provides:

Safeguards for clinicians and patients in ADHD treatment management to prevent future misuse by adding data to the clinical interview and pathway

Increased provider confidence in diagnosis and treatment

Objective data to better support subjective assessments

“Our data and direct work with hundreds of clinicians show the tremendous clinical value of remote and in-clinic objective ADHD testing,” says Dr. Mikkel Hansen, ADHD researcher and Medical Director at Qbtech. “As we have seen in previous studies conducted in the U.S. and globally, Qbtech has the ability to measure and provide valuable objective data on core ADHD symptoms, regardless of the care setting. The power of these new findings highlights our ability to enable and empower clinicians to confidently diagnose and safely treat ADHD remotely. Our team recently presented this data in meetings with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Office of Management and Budget, and we are hopeful it will guide their decision toward continuing remote access for ADHD treatment and management.”

Dr. Jennie Byrne is a physician leader and mental health advisor who has been researching and designing clinical programs for ADHD for more than 20 years. Dr. Byrne adds, “Safety is always a concern in medical care, but safety should equate to quality, not location. Virtual providers can provide high-quality care, and with the right safeguards in place, we can ease the concerns of regulatory stakeholders and protect both patients and responsible providers. As a clinician, Qbtech’s objective testing technology allows me to have an objective, safe way to first assess my patients and monitor them over time.”

You can view Qbtech’s presentation at the DEA’s telemedicine listening sessions here.

Visit www.qbtech.com to learn more.

About Qbtech

Founded in 2002, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company that has developed leading solutions and products for improving the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of patients living with ADHD. Qbtech has operations in 13 countries and has offices in Stockholm, Houston, and London. Qbtech is an award-winning company recognized for its innovation, most recently winning the 2022 HSJ Partnership Award for the ‘Best Mental Health Partnership with the NHS.’ For more information about Qbtech, visit www.qbtech.com.

