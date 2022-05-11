International Cable Protection Committee Hosts a Successful Virtual Plenary

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) is pleased to announce the success of the 2022 ICPC Virtual Plenary that recently took place online from 26th – 27th April. Close to 300 ICPC Members registered to attend the event, along with 45 guest observers, and over 20 invited speakers, gathered online from around the globe for over two days to listen, learn, and discuss a diverse set of topics about the vital importance of submarine cables and their protection worldwide. From the opening presentation on maritime security from NATO to a Naval speech on marine spatial planning, and on to such topics as submarine cable permitting, fibre optic monitoring and ocean ecosystems, the Plenary remained fully engaged with its listeners and participants.

Newly elected ICPC Chairman, Mr Graham Evans commented: ‘Although the ICPC Executive Committee had to make the tough decision to hold the 2022 ICPC Plenary online due to travel restrictions for many of our ICPC Members, we felt it was in the best interest to host this year’s Plenary virtually. However, we had a great turnout with lively Member interactions, a wide array of presentations, and participation from government entities and those with an interest in the submarine cable community, including students attending as observers for research. We look forward to seeing you in-person next year.’

The ICPC is pleased to announce the 2023 ICPC Plenary will take place in Madrid, Spain from 18th – 20th April 2023. Stay tuned later this year for full details regarding the ‘Call for Papers’, venue details, and registration. If interested in learning more about the ICPC, its annual Plenary, or how to become a Member, please send all enquiries to secretariat@iscpc.org. For a perspective on the variety of subjects presented at the 2022 Plenary, the full programme can be viewed via the following link.

About the ICPC. The ICPC is the world’s premier submarine cable protection organisation. It was formed in 1958 to promote the protection of submarine cables against human-made and natural hazards. It provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal, and environmental information about submarine cables and engages with stakeholders and governments globally to promote submarine cable protection. The ICPC has over 180 Members from over 60 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments. For further information about the ICPC, see www.iscpc.org and www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/.

