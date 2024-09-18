Home Business Wire Internal Communications Strategies in the Digital Workplace: Expert Solutions to Common Digital...
Business Wire

Internal Communications Strategies in the Digital Workplace: Expert Solutions to Common Digital Employee Experience Communications Challenges (ONLINE EVENT: New York, US – Oct 29-31, 2024/ON-DEMAND) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Internal Communications Strategies in the Digital Workplace: Optimizing the Digital Employee Experience, Boosting Employee Engagement & Driving Productivity” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Learn how to elevate your digital employee engagement strategies from corporate communication leaders just like you.

Join us at the Internal Communications Strategies In The Digital Workplace Conference, a three-day in-person networking and learning event. At this cross-industrial gathering of internal communications leaders, digital transformation advocates, and employee engagement experts, you’ll share and learn best practices with your peers, find expert solutions to common digital employee experience communications challenges, discuss trends, and build your professional network.

You Will Learn:

  • How to craft and refine digital employee experience communications strategies that align with your business objectives and enhance your employer brand.
  • Storytelling techniques for digital communications.
  • The most effective digital tools and platforms to elevate the employee experience, from AI to cloud-based solutions, and how they can improve your employer brand and employee experience.
  • How to use digital channels to foster a sense of belonging and cultural integrity in remote, hybrid, and in-office environments.
  • The role of digital communications in employee retention, learning, and professional growth.
  • How to harness multichannel communications, ensuring your message resonates with every employee.
  • How to measure and maximize the impact of your digital communications initiatives and demonstrate tangible ROI to leadership and stakeholders.
  • Personalize employee communications to drive engagement and satisfaction across all levels of the organization.
  • Understand the power of TikTok-style content and learn how to use it in internal communications.
  • Gain best practices for digital transformation communications from leading organizations.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

  • Get practical insight from in-house communications practitioners and leaders from leading organizations through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops.
  • Connect with your professional peers in a dedicated space for collaboration, thought leadership and idea sharing.
  • Leave with a wealth of knowledge, resources, and a Certificate of Attendance to mark your commitment to excellence in DEX and internal communications.
  • Learn techniques to enhance the digital employee experience through strategic communications, understand the latest trends and technologies in employee experience, and come away with practical insights to drive greater employee engagement in the digital workplace.
  • This isn’t a passive experience! You will be encouraged to engage throughout the entire event through small group breakouts, networking breaks & more!
  • Leave with a thorough understanding of the latest best practices in digital communications and how they apply or can be applied in your work context.

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for the Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, October 29th

Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on digital internal communications. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing internal communications challenges.

Who Should Attend:

This Conference has been designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants in:

  • Employee Relations
  • Public Relations
  • Human Resources
  • Intranet Communications
  • Digital Communications
  • Strategic Communications
  • Global Communications
  • Organizational Development
  • Corporate Communications
  • Training & Development
  • Internal Communications
  • Employee Engagement
  • Employee Communications
  • Employee Experience
  • Strategic Planning

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rad2q7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

The Denver Broncos and Trace3 Couple Artificial Intelligence Talents for In-Stadium-Experience-Enhancing Analytics Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Denver Broncos announced a collaboration with premier IT solutions provider Trace3 as the franchise's official artificial...
Continua a leggere

iQmetrix SummitX 2024 Agenda and Keynotes Revealed: NFL Icon Tim Tebow to Headline

Business Wire Business Wire -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#iqsummitx--The telecom retail sector has been waiting with bated breath, and now the iQmetrix SummitX 2024...
Continua a leggere

Ann Davlin Appointed CEO of Cleantech Leaders Roundtable

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cleantech Leaders Roundtable (CTLR) announced today that Ann Davlin has been appointed as its new Chief...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php