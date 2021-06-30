Interior Logic Group Completes Acquisition of Residential Design Services

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interior Logic Group, Inc. (ILG) announced today the acquisition of Residential Design Services (RDS), an innovation leader in interior finish installations and design service technology serving homebuilders. In the coming months, ILG will bring the two companies together under the Interior Logic Group brand; for now, RDS will continue using its name and logo until the integration is complete. Together, ILG’s footprint covers nearly all major metro areas and the RDS acquisition gives additional scale to support the industry.

Interior Logic Group is a leading, data-driven and technology-enabled provider of interior design, supply chain and installation management solutions for the building industry. Their scalable solutions increase homebuilder profitability and improve construction quality and cycle times. ILG supports a diverse range of customers in the single family, multifamily, commercial and repair and remodel industries.

“ We are excited to have the RDS team join Interior Logic Group! Their innovative technology combined with ILG’s powerful solutions will accelerate us to be the most prominent design, technology & installation provider across the building industry,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Davenport of Interior Logic Group. During the RDS integration process, ILG will continue to focus on leveraging strategic growth to enhance the homebuying experience through technology and installation.

“ We are excited for the RDS team as they start this new chapter. We are confident that they will be a strong addition to the ILG team, and we are energized by the possibilities this transaction brings for the remaining ASG team at SIC,” commented SIC Chief Executive Officer Bill Varner.

RDS joining ILG marks a significant new chapter in Interior Logic Group’s growth strategy as the provider of choice in the homebuilding industry.

~5,000 Talented associates with extensive industry experience

#1 Choice for the nation’s top homebuilders with over 200 locations, including 100+ design studios

Robust technology platform providing a pre-sales, marketing, real time pricing and options selections experience

Accelerated growth expansion to new markets with Cabinets & Countertop installation capabilities

ABOUT INTERIOR LOGIC GROUP

ILG is a leading, data-driven and technology-enabled provider of interior design, supply chain and installation management solutions to the building industry. The company delivers to homebuilders and prospective homeowners critical information and support during the journey of moving into a new home, and utilizes technology, data, design expertise and supplier relationships to help enable buyers to complete their home purchases. ILG operates across 37 states, providing its capabilities to help enable the completion of nearly 100,000 homes per year.

ABOUT RESIDENTIAL DESIGN SERVICES

RDS is an industry leader partnering with builders to offer their homebuyers a brilliant interior design experience, while delivering outstanding quality, products, installations, and service. Residential Design Services provides integrated design, sourcing, and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, and related interior items. RDS was previously owned by Select Interior Concepts (SIC), a premier installer and distributor of interior building products.

