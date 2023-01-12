Interface Technical Training Acquires Centriq’s Corporate IT Training

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World-class IT training company, Interface Technical Training, has acquired Centriq’s corporate IT training business. As of Jan 1, 2023, the account management and instructor teams of Centriq in St Louis and Kansas City have been added to the Interface team and will continue ‘business as usual’. Going forward, the Centriq customer base will also have access to the resources of Interface Technical Training including the Interface instructor team and training calendar, live training subscription and Interface Gold benefits and guarantees. Interface and Centriq have been industry leaders in their markets for over 20 years and have been partners and friends during that time. With this acquisition by Interface, that friendship and commitment to quality will long continue.

“ Both Interface and Centriq have been industry leaders in their corporate IT training markets for over 20 years,” said Interface President Mike LaGioia. “Now, under Interface, their combined expertise will be available to customers in both markets and across the entire United States. Coupled with Interface’s Microsoft live training subscription and leveraging our industry-leading live video production studios, this is a tremendous value and a great opportunity for IT professionals.”

“ We are excited for the opportunity to transition our corporate training division to a world-class training partner like Interface,” said Centriq CEO Kevin Grawe. “ This shift enables Centriq to focus on expanding our highly successful IT career programs as well as our new Centriq Studios video production division.”

About Interface:

Interface Technical Training has been providing world-class instructor-led training to IT professionals for over 20 years. The instructors and training classes are well-respected as some of the best in the industry. Our live training subscription provides unprecedented value to IT professionals in three critical areas: substantially lower price point, higher engagement and accurate, up-to-date training in step with Microsoft’s continuous update release cycle.

About Centriq:

Established in 2005, Centriq’s IT Career Program is designed to teach individuals the IT or coding skills needed to start a new career and individuals looking to upskill or reskill within the tech industry. Centriq Studios, a video as a service platform offering a high-quality video production suite to small businesses and content creators, launches in Q1 2023.

