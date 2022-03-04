Intercontinental Exchange Announces the Election of Marti Tirinnanzi to the ICE Board of Directors

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Marti Tirinnanzi as a new Director, effective March 4, 2022. Ms. Tirinnanzi, who currently serves on the Board of Directors of ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc. and Board of Managers of ICE Mortgage Services, LLC, the governing board of MERSCORP Holdings, Inc., which are both subsidiaries of ICE, fills a newly created seat on ICE’s Board.

“ We are very pleased to have our colleague, Marti Tirinnanzi, join ICE in her new capacity as a Director of the parent company,” said Jeff Sprecher, Founder, Chair and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange. “ Marti is deeply immersed in key parts of ICE’s business and brings a wealth of expertise in risk management, regulation, derivatives, clearing, and blockchain technologies, all of which will benefit the company in a range of areas, including her longtime membership on the National Association of Corporate Directors.”

Ms. Tirinnanzi has broad experience driving transparency for derivatives pricing and financial reporting. She previously served in various senior financial executive positions in roles at MFX Currency Risk Solutions, RBC Capital Markets, and Chatham Financial, among others. In 2009, she was appointed Chair of the Clearinghouse Working Group of the Federal Housing Finance Agency to oversee the transfer of $3 trillion in interest swap contracts during the financial crisis. Ms. Tirinnanzi, who earned a Bachelor’s degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland and a Master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business, also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Accounting and Finance at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

ICE is also announcing that Directors Charles Crisp, Frederic Salerno and Vincent Tese will not be standing for re-election at the company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on May 13, 2022. Mr. Salerno, who has served as ICE’s Lead Independent Director since 2008, will be succeeded by Thomas Noonan, who has been a Director of ICE since September 2016.

“ ICE owes a deep debt of gratitude to Charlie, Fred and Vince, three outstanding directors who have been valued stewards of our company since before we went public in 2005,” said Sprecher. “ Charlie, Fred and Vince have helped us grow from our earliest years, and their imprint on our firm is indelible. Over their many years of service, they have provided our management team, and me, with indispensable advice, offered keen strategic insights, and helped shape the trajectory of ICE on the world stage.”

With the election of Ms. Tirinnanzi and the pending retirements of Messrs. Crisp, Salerno, and Tese, ICE’s Board of Directors, following its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, will stand at 10 members, including six women and four men.

