Interbit Data Announces New President

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthIT–Interbit Data announces a new President.

Interbit Data is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve McDonald as President of Interbit Data. Mr. McDonald will help lead the next phase of growth for Interbit.

Arthur Young will remain in place as CEO and said, “I am thrilled and honored to have Steve McDonald join our organization to leverage his keen vision and industry knowledge.” Mr. McDonald joins Interbit with a proven track record of growing high performing teams and developing executive client relationships across the industry. His experience includes enterprise EMR sales and implementations, trusted consulting engagements involving strategic direction, M&A and operations improvement. Previous executive leadership positions include posts at MEDITECH and Cerner (now Oracle), as well as consulting roles at Beacon Partners (now KPMG) and Impact Advisors.

Mr. McDonald will lead the strategic growth of Interbit and propel the company into adjacent markets. “I am thrilled to join this team of forward thinking and creative professionals during a time of industry transformation. The emergence of digital health and value-based contracts are driving changes in information needs and I strongly believe Interbit delivers the best value to physicians and administrators to help them make smarter decisions. I look forward to bringing on new clients and driving value in our installed base of satisfied clients,” Mr. McDonald said.

“The timing is excellent, as Interbit is celebrating our 25th anniversary and we aspire to capitalize on the growing market needs,” said Mr. Young. With an infusion of new capital and bolstering of the Management Team, Interbit, an industry leader with over 800 successful clients, is poised to continue its leadership position and deliver greater value to our current clients.

Interbit Data provides software automation solutions that ensure clinicians and hospital staff always have easy, secure, and reliable access to patient information, so they can ensure the quality of care provided to their patients. Our products integrate with all HCIS platforms to distribute the information that care teams need to stay informed. We are the pioneer and best-practice leader in downtime business continuity, providing reliable access to patient information at the point-of-care during downtimes, as well as during more challenging cyber crises.

