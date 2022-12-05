Interactive Brokers Signs Agreement With Toggle AI to Offer Complimentary Subscriptions to All IBKR Users

TOGGLE AI’s award-winning suite of investing tools will now be available to all Interactive Brokers account holders free of charge through the GFIS marketplace

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TOGGLE AI, the intelligent investing dashboard, introduced today a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Interactive Brokers (IBKR) to offer every IBKR user a complimentary TOGGLE Copilot membership.

“We’re excited to expand our collaboration with TOGGLE AI and offer their award-winning investing tools to every Interactive Brokers client,” said Yochai Korn, Managing Director at Interactive Brokers. “Providing all of our users with cutting-edge tools like TOGGLE is a natural continuation of our efforts to offer traders the resources needed to make informed investing decisions.”

In addition to offering TOGGLE Copilot to all users, IBKR users who pay to upgrade to TOGGLE Pro will receive up to a $99 commission reimbursement every month. All users will have access to TOGGLE’s award-winning suite of investing tools such as Insights, Scenario Builder, the TOGGLE Leading Indicator, News Insights and more.

“TOGGLE is one of the only tools in the industry that addresses two major challenges that every brokerage is facing,” said Jan Szilagyi, CEO and co-founder of TOGGLE AI. “Churn and shrinking trading volume are addressed head-on with TOGGLE, and we’re thrilled that our tools will be offered to every IBKR user for free.”

Every account holder with an IBKR account will now be able to redeem their complimentary TOGGLE AI account via the GFIS trader marketplace. Users will be able to view and track 40,000 assets across all geographies and asset classes.

TOGGLE AI is a fintech solution that provides fully autonomous global market analytics and portfolio monitoring services via web, mobile, and API for retail and institutional clients. Over 100,000 traders have signed up for TOGGLE AI and connected their portfolios from dozens of institutions around the globe. Direct trading integrations allow users to quickly engage with TOGGLE’s actionable AI-driven insights. TOGGLE uses machine learning and AI to bridge the financial literacy gap for investors and establish a culture of informed trading and sustainable investment.

About Toggle

TOGGLE AI is an award-winning, intelligent investment dashboard empowering both institutional and retail investors with curated insights on individual securities and their broader portfolios. Like a GPS or copilot for investing, the platform helps investors navigate a wide array of markets with instant insights tailored to their investing style. For more information, please visit toggle.ai.

Contacts

Will Jacobsen, Head of Partnerships



+1 (646) 866-7290



will@toggle.ai

Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners



(201) 403-8185



deborah@zitopartners.com