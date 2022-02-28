Interactive Brokers Introduces Traders’ Insight Radio

New Podcast Series Offers Unique Insight into Views on the Markets, Trading and More

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the launch of Traders’ Insight Radio, a new podcast series featuring interviews with executives, thought leaders and market experts from across the financial services industry discussing topical themes impacting global markets and trading. Listeners familiar with Traders’ Insight, Interactive Brokers’ online resource for market commentary, will recognize in-house IBKR podcast hosts providing important context around the singular viewpoints being examined during the conversations.

Intended for a broad audience including both advanced traders and novice investors, Traders’ Insight Radio explores a wide range of interesting topics for any investor and enhances the suite of offerings already available through IBKR Campus, the company’s best-in-class educational resource. Recent and upcoming podcasts will feature conversations on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on markets, opportunities in foreign securities and views on cryptocurrency as the new digital asset class. For retail investors just starting out or advanced traders seeking to expand their knowledge base, IBKR Campus includes courses and content on trading, markets and current events, as well as overviews dedicated to IBKR’s products and trading platforms – and now, notable podcast interviews.

“We continue to focus on providing investors with the educational tools needed to improve their understanding of financial markets and trading,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. “Traders’ Insight Radio complements the resources already available through IBKR Campus and is a new and entertaining way all investors can easily access and benefit from expertise across the finance industry.”

The series was introduced in January and early episodes include a two-part interview with Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group, discussing his early trading days as an options market maker and how he successfully introduced technology to the trading floor. Listeners will benefit from Mr. Peterffy’s perspective on a variety of subjects such as cryptocurrency, monetary policy and the impact of rising rates and inflation on the economy, while hearing anecdotes from his storied career. To listen to Mr. Peterffy’s podcast interviews, please visit:

Part 1: “You Mean You Don’t Have to Know Anything to Do This?”

Part 2: “Mr. Sosnick, I Do Find You Increasingly Useless”

The latest episodes of Traders’ Insight Radio are available for free on the Traders’ Insight blog, through Interactive Brokers’ trading platforms including Trader Workstation, Client Portal and IBKR Mobile and popular podcasting services including Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Podbean and Spotify.

For the full suite of free IBKR Campus resources, please see below and visit ibkr.com/campus.

Traders’ Academy: Investors can improve their understanding of the products, tools and markets available through Interactive Brokers’ Trader Workstation, Client Portal, IBKR Mobile and TWS API applications.

IBKR Webinars: Investors can watch, listen and learn about current market topics and IBKR tools through live and recorded webinars.

Traders’ Insight: Investors can watch, read or listen to market commentary from more than 70 industry professionals, including the new Traders’ Insight Radio.

IBKR Quant: A blog intended for quantitative professionals with an interest in programming, deep learning, IBKR API, AI, Blockchain and other transformative technologies influencing modern markets.

Student Trading Lab: A free online resource for educators looking to blend finance or computer science classwork with real-world trading experience.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.

Contacts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.



Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com