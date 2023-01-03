<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Interactive Brokers Group to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IBKR #Earnings–Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) plans to announce its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in a release that will be issued at approximately 4:00 pm (ET). The press release will also be available on the company’s website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

A conference call to discuss the company’s results will be held at 4:30 pm (ET) on that day, January 17.

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should register here to obtain the dial-in details. The dial-in number should be dialed approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Interactive Brokers website, www.interactivebrokers.com/earnings.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

