Interactive Brokers Group Announces 1Q2022 Results

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.74, Adjusted1 EPS of $0.82
GAAP Net Revenues of $645 Million, Adjusted Net Revenues of $692 Million
Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.74 for the current quarter and $0.82 as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $1.16 and $0.98 as adjusted.
Reported net revenues were $645 million for the current quarter and $692 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported net revenues were $893 million and $796 million as adjusted.
Reported income before income taxes was $394 million for the current quarter and $441 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported income before income taxes was $639 million and $542 million as adjusted.
Financial Highlights
(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)
- Commission revenue decreased 15% to $349 million on customer stock volume that dropped from an unusually active trading period last year, but was aided by higher customer options and futures trading volumes.
- Net interest income decreased 8% to $282 million on a decline in securities lending activity, partially offset by gains on margin lending and segregated cash balances.
- Other income decreased $159 million to a loss of $39 million. This decrease was mainly comprised of the non-recurrence of a $99 million gain related to our strategic investment in Up Fintech Holding Limited (“Tiger Brokers”), $29 million related to our U.S. government securities portfolio, and $16 million related to our currency diversification strategy.
- Reported pretax profit margin was 61% for the current quarter and 64% as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported pretax margin was 72% and 68% as adjusted.
- Total equity of $10.5 billion.
The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on June 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022.
Business Highlights
(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)
- Customer accounts increased 36% to 1.81 million.
- Customer equity grew 8% to $355.9 billion.
- Total DARTs2 decreased 24% to 2.52 million.
- Cleared DARTs decreased 25% to 2.23 million.
- Customer credits increased 9% to $92.5 billion.
- Customer margin loans increased 14% to $48.2 billion.
Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification
In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy decreased our comprehensive earnings by $59 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL decreased by approximately 0.56%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (loss of $18 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (loss of $41 million).
1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 9.
2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|(in millions, except share and per share data)
|Revenues:
|Commissions
|$
|
349
|$
|
412
|Other fees and services
|
53
|
56
|Other income (loss)
|
(39)
|
120
|Total non-interest income
|
363
|
588
|Interest income
|
332
|
390
|Interest expense
|
(50)
|
(85)
|Total net interest income
|
282
|
305
|Total net revenues
|
645
|
893
|Non-interest expenses:
|Execution, clearing and distribution fees
|
71
|
68
|Employee compensation and benefits
|
111
|
97
|Occupancy, depreciation and amortization
|
22
|
20
|Communications
|
8
|
8
|General and administrative
|
38
|
59
|Customer bad debt
|
1
|
2
|Total non-interest expenses
|
251
|
254
|Income before income taxes
|
394
|
639
|Income tax expense
|
28
|
53
|Net income
|
366
|
586
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
293
|
479
|Net income available for common stockholders
|$
|
73
|$
|
107
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|
0.74
|$
|
1.18
|Diluted
|$
|
0.74
|$
|
1.16
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|
98,226,147
|
90,789,321
|Diluted
|
99,224,776
|
91,766,142
|INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|(in millions, except share and per share data)
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income available for common stockholders
|$
|
73
|$
|
107
|Other comprehensive income:
|Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes
|
(10)
|
(17)
|Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income
|
–
|
–
|Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
(10)
|
(17)
|Comprehensive income available for common stockholders
|$
|
63
|$
|
90
|Comprehensive earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|
0.65
|$
|
0.99
|Diluted
|$
|
0.64
|$
|
0.98
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|
98,226,147
|
90,789,321
|Diluted
|
99,224,776
|
91,766,142
|Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|$
|
293
|$
|
479
|Other comprehensive income – cumulative translation adjustment
|
(31)
|
(59)
|Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|$
|
262
|$
|
420
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(UNAUDITED)
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|(in millions)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|
2,667
|$
|
2,395
|Cash – segregated for regulatory purposes
|
24,581
|
22,888
|Securities – segregated for regulatory purposes
|
24,350
|
15,121
|Securities borrowed
|
4,445
|
3,912
|Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
6,268
|
4,380
|Financial instruments owned, at fair value
|
577
|
673
|Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses
|
48,306
|
54,935
|Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
|
2,188
|
3,771
|Other assets
|
1,041
|
1,038
|Total assets
|$
|
114,423
|$
|
109,113
|Liabilities and equity
|Liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|$
|
11
|$
|
27
|Securities loaned
|
11,379
|
11,769
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
300
|
–
|Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value
|
190
|
182
|Other payables:
|Customers
|
91,097
|
85,634
|Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
|
230
|
557
|Other payables
|
734
|
722
|
92,061
|
86,913
|Total liabilities
|
103,941
|
98,891
|Equity
|Stockholders’ equity
|
2,456
|
2,395
|Noncontrolling interests
|
8,026
|
7,827
|Total equity
|
10,482
|
10,222
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|
114,423
|$
|
109,113
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests
|Interests
|%
|Interests
|%
|IBG, Inc.
|
98,280,127
|
23.5%
|
98,230,127
|
23.5%
|Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC)
|
319,880,492
|
76.5%
|
319,880,492
|
76.5%
|Total IBG LLC membership interests
|
418,160,619
|
100.0%
|
418,110,619
|
100.0%
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING DATA
|TRADE VOLUMES:
|(in 000’s, except %)
|
|Cleared
|Non-Cleared
|Avg. Trades
|
|Customer
|%
|Customer
|%
|Principal
|%
|Total
|%
|per U.S.
|
Period
|Trades
|Change
|Trades
|Change
|Trades
|Change
|Trades
|Change
|Trading Day
|
2019
|
302,289
|
26,346
|
17,136
|
345,771
|
1,380
|
2020
|
620,405
|
105
|
%
|
56,834
|
116
|
%
|
27,039
|
58
|
%
|
704,278
|
104
|
%
|
2,795
|
2021
|
871,319
|
40
|
%
|
78,276
|
38
|
%
|
32,621
|
21
|
%
|
982,216
|
39
|
%
|
3,905
|
|
1Q2021
|
273,985
|
24,079
|
8,418
|
306,482
|
5,024
|
1Q2022
|
212,818
|
(22
|
%)
|
20,671
|
(14
|
%)
|
9,225
|
10
|
%
|
242,714
|
(21
|
%)
|
3,915
|
|
4Q2021
|
207,457
|
19,961
|
8,001
|
235,419
|
3,707
|
1Q2022
|
212,818
|
3
|
%
|
20,671
|
4
|
%
|
9,225
|
15
|
%
|
242,714
|
3
|
%
|
3,915
|
|
|
|CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES:
|
(in 000’s, except %)
|
|
TOTAL
|Options
|%
|Futures1
|%
|Stocks
|%
|
Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
|
2019
|
390,739
|
128,770
|
176,752,967
|
2020
|
624,035
|
60
|
%
|
167,078
|
30
|
%
|
338,513,068
|
92
|
%
|
2021
|
887,849
|
42
|
%
|
154,866
|
(7
|
%)
|
771,273,709
|
128
|
%
|
|
1Q2021
|
231,797
|
40,868
|
308,934,824
|
1Q2022
|
245,343
|
6
|
%
|
53,570
|
31
|
%
|
97,406,991
|
(68
|
%)
|
|
4Q2021
|
244,349
|
41,997
|
117,410,095
|
1Q2022
|
245,343
|
0
|
%
|
53,570
|
28
|
%
|
97,406,991
|
(17
|
%)
|
|
ALL CUSTOMERS
|Options
|%
|Futures1
|%
|Stocks
|%
|
Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
|
2019
|
349,287
|
126,363
|
167,826,490
|
2020
|
584,195
|
67
|
%
|
164,555
|
30
|
%
|
331,263,604
|
97
|
%
|
2021
|
852,169
|
46
|
%
|
152,787
|
(7
|
%)
|
766,211,726
|
131
|
%
|
|
1Q2021
|
221,898
|
40,361
|
306,165,385
|
1Q2022
|
234,790
|
6
|
%
|
52,728
|
31
|
%
|
95,990,985
|
(69
|
%)
|
|
4Q2021
|
235,400
|
41,318
|
116,546,652
|
1Q2022
|
234,790
|
(0
|
%)
|
52,728
|
28
|
%
|
95,990,985
|
(18
|
%)
|
|
CLEARED CUSTOMERS
|Options
|%
|Futures1
|%
|Stocks
|%
|
Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
|
2019
|
302,068
|
125,225
|
163,030,500
|
2020
|
518,965
|
72
|
%
|
163,101
|
30
|
%
|
320,376,365
|
97
|
%
|
2021
|
773,284
|
49
|
%
|
151,715
|
(7
|
%)
|
752,720,070
|
135
|
%
|
|
1Q2021
|
202,583
|
40,019
|
301,675,030
|
1Q2022
|
212,628
|
5
|
%
|
52,264
|
31
|
%
|
92,860,481
|
(69
|
%)
|
|
4Q2021
|
213,143
|
41,096
|
113,441,967
|
1Q2022
|
212,628
|
(0
|
%)
|
52,264
|
27
|
%
|
92,860,481
|
(18
|
%)
|
|
|
1 Includes options on futures.
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED
|CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES, continued:
|
(in 000’s, except %)
|
|
PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS
|Options
|%
|Futures1
|%
|Stocks
|%
|
Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
|
2019
|
41,452
|
2,407
|
8,926,477
|
2020
|
39,840
|
(4
|
%)
|
2,523
|
5
|
%
|
7,249,464
|
(19
|
%)
|
2021
|
35,680
|
(10
|
%)
|
2,079
|
(18
|
%)
|
5,061,983
|
(30
|
%)
|
|
1Q2021
|
9,899
|
507
|
2,769,439
|
1Q2022
|
10,553
|
7
|
%
|
842
|
66
|
%
|
1,416,006
|
(49
|
%)
|
|
4Q2021
|
8,949
|
679
|
863,443
|
1Q2022
|
10,553
|
18
|
%
|
842
|
24
|
%
|
1,416,006
|
64
|
%
|
|1 Includes options on futures.
|CUSTOMER STATISTICS
|Year over Year
|
1Q2022
|
1Q2021
|% Change
|Total Accounts (in thousands)
|
1,809
|
1,325
|
36
|
%
|Customer Equity (in billions)1
|$
|
355.9
|$
|
330.6
|
8
|
%
|Cleared DARTs (in thousands)
|
2,234
|
2,964
|
(25
|
%)
|Total Customer DARTs (in thousands)
|
2,522
|
3,308
|
(24
|
%)
|Cleared Customers
|Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2
|$
|
2.57
|$
|
2.31
|
11
|
%
|Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized)
|
323
|
622
|
(48
|
%)
|Consecutive Quarters
|
1Q2022
|
4Q2021
|% Change
|Total Accounts (in thousands)
|
1,809
|
1,676
|
8
|
%
|Customer Equity (in billions)1
|$
|
355.9
|$
|
373.8
|
(5
|
%)
|Cleared DARTs (in thousands)
|
2,234
|
2,162
|
3
|
%
|Total Customer DARTs (in thousands)
|
2,522
|
2,436
|
4
|
%
|Cleared Customers
|Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2
|$
|
2.57
|$
|
2.38
|
8
|
%
|Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized)
|
323
|
339
|
(5
|
%)
|(1) Excludes non-Customers.
|(2) Commissionable Order – a customer order that generates commissions.
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|(in millions)
|Average interest-earning assets
|Segregated cash and securities
|$
|
43,287
|$
|
46,726
|Customer margin loans
|
47,141
|
39,964
|Securities borrowed
|
3,467
|
5,108
|Other interest-earning assets
|
8,211
|
5,416
|FDIC sweeps1
|
2,219
|
2,817
|$
|
104,325
|$
|
100,031
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|Customer credit balances
|$
|
84,394
|$
|
77,887
|Securities loaned
|
11,089
|
11,117
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
12
|
138
|$
|
95,495
|$
|
89,142
|Net interest income
|Segregated cash and securities, net
|$
|
7
|$
|
2
|Customer margin loans2
|
149
|
117
|Securities borrowed and loaned, net
|
110
|
175
|Customer credit balances, net2
|
9
|
9
|Other net interest income1/3
|
8
|
9
|Net interest income3
|$
|
283
|$
|
312
|Net interest margin (“NIM”)
|
1.10%
|
1.26%
|Annualized yields
|Segregated cash and securities
|
0.07%
|
0.02%
|Customer margin loans
|
1.28%
|
1.19%
|Customer credit balances
|
-0.04%
|
-0.05%
|
1
|Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company’s consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above.
|
2
|Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer’s account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments).
|
3
|Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, $1 million and $8 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, $0 million and -$1 million were reported in other income, respectively.
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|(in millions)
|Adjusted net revenues1
|Net revenues – GAAP
|$
|
645
|$
|
893
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
|
18
|
2
|Mark-to-market on investments2
|
29
|
(99)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
47
|
(97)
|Adjusted net revenues
|$
|
692
|$
|
796
|Adjusted income before income taxes1
|Income before income taxes – GAAP
|$
|
394
|$
|
639
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
|
18
|
2
|Mark-to-market on investments2
|
29
|
(99)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
47
|
(97)
|Adjusted income before income taxes
|$
|
441
|$
|
542
|Adjusted pre-tax profit margin
|
64%
|
68%
|Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|(in millions)
|Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1
|Net income available for common stockholders – GAAP
|$
|
73
|$
|
107
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
|
4
|
0
|Mark-to-market on investments2
|
7
|
(22)
|Income tax effect of above adjustments3
|
(2)
|
4
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
9
|
(17)
|Adjusted net income available for common stockholders
|$
|
82
|$
|
90
|Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
|Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|(in dollars)
|Adjusted diluted EPS1
|Diluted EPS – GAAP
|$
|
0.74
|$
|
1.16
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
|
0.04
|
0.00
|Mark-to-market on investments2
|
0.07
|
(0.24)
|Income tax effect of above adjustments3
|
(0.02)
|
0.05
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
0.09
|
(0.19)
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|
0.82
|$
|
0.98
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
99,224,776
|
91,766,142
|Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Note: The term “GAAP” in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.
- We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments2.
- We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.
- We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.
Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market on investments are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.
2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on our U.S. government securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, and certain other investments, including equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.
3 The income tax effect is estimated using the corporate income tax rates applicable to the Company.
