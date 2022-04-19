Interactive Brokers Group Announces 1Q2022 Results

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.74, Adjusted1 EPS of $0.82

GAAP Net Revenues of $645 Million, Adjusted Net Revenues of $692 Million

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IBKR #Earnings–Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.74 for the current quarter and $0.82 as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $1.16 and $0.98 as adjusted.

Reported net revenues were $645 million for the current quarter and $692 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported net revenues were $893 million and $796 million as adjusted.

Reported income before income taxes was $394 million for the current quarter and $441 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported income before income taxes was $639 million and $542 million as adjusted.

Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)

Commission revenue decreased 15% to $349 million on customer stock volume that dropped from an unusually active trading period last year, but was aided by higher customer options and futures trading volumes.

Net interest income decreased 8% to $282 million on a decline in securities lending activity, partially offset by gains on margin lending and segregated cash balances.

Other income decreased $159 million to a loss of $39 million. This decrease was mainly comprised of the non-recurrence of a $99 million gain related to our strategic investment in Up Fintech Holding Limited (“Tiger Brokers”), $29 million related to our U.S. government securities portfolio, and $16 million related to our currency diversification strategy.

Reported pretax profit margin was 61% for the current quarter and 64% as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported pretax margin was 72% and 68% as adjusted.

Total equity of $10.5 billion.

The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on June 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022.

Business Highlights

(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)

Customer accounts increased 36% to 1.81 million.

Customer equity grew 8% to $355.9 billion.

Total DARTs 2 decreased 24% to 2.52 million.

decreased 24% to 2.52 million. Cleared DARTs decreased 25% to 2.23 million.

Customer credits increased 9% to $92.5 billion.

Customer margin loans increased 14% to $48.2 billion.

Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification

In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy decreased our comprehensive earnings by $59 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL decreased by approximately 0.56%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (loss of $18 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (loss of $41 million).

Conference Call Information:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will hold a conference call with investors today, April 19, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly results. Investors who would like to listen to the conference call live should dial 877-324-1965 (U.S. domestic) and 631-291-4512 (international). The number should be dialed approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. Ask for the “Interactive Brokers Conference Call.” The conference call will also be accessible simultaneously, and through replays, as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Interactive Brokers web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and business environment which may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the Company’s financial results may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 9.



2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in millions, except share and per share data) Revenues: Commissions $ 349 $ 412 Other fees and services 53 56 Other income (loss) (39) 120 Total non-interest income 363 588 Interest income 332 390 Interest expense (50) (85) Total net interest income 282 305 Total net revenues 645 893 Non-interest expenses: Execution, clearing and distribution fees 71 68 Employee compensation and benefits 111 97 Occupancy, depreciation and amortization 22 20 Communications 8 8 General and administrative 38 59 Customer bad debt 1 2 Total non-interest expenses 251 254 Income before income taxes 394 639 Income tax expense 28 53 Net income 366 586 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 293 479 Net income available for common stockholders $ 73 $ 107 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 1.18 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 1.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 98,226,147 90,789,321 Diluted 99,224,776 91,766,142

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in millions, except share and per share data) Comprehensive income: Net income available for common stockholders $ 73 $ 107 Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes (10) (17) Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income – – Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (10) (17) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 63 $ 90 Comprehensive earnings per share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.99 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.98 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 98,226,147 90,789,321 Diluted 99,224,776 91,766,142 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 293 $ 479 Other comprehensive income – cumulative translation adjustment (31) (59) Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 262 $ 420

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in millions) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,667 $ 2,395 Cash – segregated for regulatory purposes 24,581 22,888 Securities – segregated for regulatory purposes 24,350 15,121 Securities borrowed 4,445 3,912 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 6,268 4,380 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 577 673 Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses 48,306 54,935 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 2,188 3,771 Other assets 1,041 1,038 Total assets $ 114,423 $ 109,113 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 11 $ 27 Securities loaned 11,379 11,769 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 300 – Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value 190 182 Other payables: Customers 91,097 85,634 Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 230 557 Other payables 734 722 92,061 86,913 Total liabilities 103,941 98,891 Equity Stockholders’ equity 2,456 2,395 Noncontrolling interests 8,026 7,827 Total equity 10,482 10,222 Total liabilities and equity $ 114,423 $ 109,113 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests Interests % Interests % IBG, Inc. 98,280,127 23.5% 98,230,127 23.5% Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC) 319,880,492 76.5% 319,880,492 76.5% Total IBG LLC membership interests 418,160,619 100.0% 418,110,619 100.0%

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA TRADE VOLUMES: (in 000’s, except %) Cleared Non-Cleared Avg. Trades Customer % Customer % Principal % Total % per U.S. Period Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trading Day 2019 302,289 26,346 17,136 345,771 1,380 2020 620,405 105 % 56,834 116 % 27,039 58 % 704,278 104 % 2,795 2021 871,319 40 % 78,276 38 % 32,621 21 % 982,216 39 % 3,905 1Q2021 273,985 24,079 8,418 306,482 5,024 1Q2022 212,818 (22 %) 20,671 (14 %) 9,225 10 % 242,714 (21 %) 3,915 4Q2021 207,457 19,961 8,001 235,419 3,707 1Q2022 212,818 3 % 20,671 4 % 9,225 15 % 242,714 3 % 3,915

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES: (in 000’s, except %) TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2019 390,739 128,770 176,752,967 2020 624,035 60 % 167,078 30 % 338,513,068 92 % 2021 887,849 42 % 154,866 (7 %) 771,273,709 128 % 1Q2021 231,797 40,868 308,934,824 1Q2022 245,343 6 % 53,570 31 % 97,406,991 (68 %) 4Q2021 244,349 41,997 117,410,095 1Q2022 245,343 0 % 53,570 28 % 97,406,991 (17 %) ALL CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2019 349,287 126,363 167,826,490 2020 584,195 67 % 164,555 30 % 331,263,604 97 % 2021 852,169 46 % 152,787 (7 %) 766,211,726 131 % 1Q2021 221,898 40,361 306,165,385 1Q2022 234,790 6 % 52,728 31 % 95,990,985 (69 %) 4Q2021 235,400 41,318 116,546,652 1Q2022 234,790 (0 %) 52,728 28 % 95,990,985 (18 %) CLEARED CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2019 302,068 125,225 163,030,500 2020 518,965 72 % 163,101 30 % 320,376,365 97 % 2021 773,284 49 % 151,715 (7 %) 752,720,070 135 % 1Q2021 202,583 40,019 301,675,030 1Q2022 212,628 5 % 52,264 31 % 92,860,481 (69 %) 4Q2021 213,143 41,096 113,441,967 1Q2022 212,628 (0 %) 52,264 27 % 92,860,481 (18 %) 1 Includes options on futures.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES, continued: (in 000’s, except %) PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2019 41,452 2,407 8,926,477 2020 39,840 (4 %) 2,523 5 % 7,249,464 (19 %) 2021 35,680 (10 %) 2,079 (18 %) 5,061,983 (30 %) 1Q2021 9,899 507 2,769,439 1Q2022 10,553 7 % 842 66 % 1,416,006 (49 %) 4Q2021 8,949 679 863,443 1Q2022 10,553 18 % 842 24 % 1,416,006 64 % 1 Includes options on futures.

CUSTOMER STATISTICS Year over Year 1Q2022 1Q2021 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 1,809 1,325 36 % Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 355.9 $ 330.6 8 % Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 2,234 2,964 (25 %) Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 2,522 3,308 (24 %) Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 2.57 $ 2.31 11 % Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 323 622 (48 %) Consecutive Quarters 1Q2022 4Q2021 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 1,809 1,676 8 % Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 355.9 $ 373.8 (5 %) Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 2,234 2,162 3 % Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 2,522 2,436 4 % Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 2.57 $ 2.38 8 % Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 323 339 (5 %) (1) Excludes non-Customers. (2) Commissionable Order – a customer order that generates commissions.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in millions) Average interest-earning assets Segregated cash and securities $ 43,287 $ 46,726 Customer margin loans 47,141 39,964 Securities borrowed 3,467 5,108 Other interest-earning assets 8,211 5,416 FDIC sweeps1 2,219 2,817 $ 104,325 $ 100,031 Average interest-bearing liabilities Customer credit balances $ 84,394 $ 77,887 Securities loaned 11,089 11,117 Other interest-bearing liabilities 12 138 $ 95,495 $ 89,142 Net interest income Segregated cash and securities, net $ 7 $ 2 Customer margin loans2 149 117 Securities borrowed and loaned, net 110 175 Customer credit balances, net2 9 9 Other net interest income1/3 8 9 Net interest income3 $ 283 $ 312 Net interest margin (“NIM”) 1.10% 1.26% Annualized yields Segregated cash and securities 0.07% 0.02% Customer margin loans 1.28% 1.19% Customer credit balances -0.04% -0.05%

1 Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company’s consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above. 2 Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer’s account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments). 3 Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, $1 million and $8 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, $0 million and -$1 million were reported in other income, respectively.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in millions) Adjusted net revenues1 Net revenues – GAAP $ 645 $ 893 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 18 2 Mark-to-market on investments2 29 (99) Total non-GAAP adjustments 47 (97) Adjusted net revenues $ 692 $ 796 Adjusted income before income taxes1 Income before income taxes – GAAP $ 394 $ 639 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 18 2 Mark-to-market on investments2 29 (99) Total non-GAAP adjustments 47 (97) Adjusted income before income taxes $ 441 $ 542 Adjusted pre-tax profit margin 64% 68%

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in millions) Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1 Net income available for common stockholders – GAAP $ 73 $ 107 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 4 0 Mark-to-market on investments2 7 (22) Income tax effect of above adjustments3 (2) 4 Total non-GAAP adjustments 9 (17) Adjusted net income available for common stockholders $ 82 $ 90 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in dollars) Adjusted diluted EPS1 Diluted EPS – GAAP $ 0.74 $ 1.16 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 0.04 0.00 Mark-to-market on investments2 0.07 (0.24) Income tax effect of above adjustments3 (0.02) 0.05 Total non-GAAP adjustments 0.09 (0.19) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.82 $ 0.98 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 99,224,776 91,766,142 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Note: The term “GAAP” in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.

We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2 .

. We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.

We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.

Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market on investments are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.

2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on our U.S. government securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, and certain other investments, including equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.

3 The income tax effect is estimated using the corporate income tax rates applicable to the Company.

Contacts

For Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.



Investors:



Nancy Stuebe, investor-relations@ibkr.com

or



Media: Rob Garfield, media@ibkr.com