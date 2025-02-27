Intentsify Named a Leader in B2B Intent Data Analyst Report

Intentsify top-ranked in Current Offering and received the highest possible scores in 12 criteria

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intentsify, a global provider of B2B intent data and signal-based marketing solutions, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2025. The Forrester report evaluated 15 providers across 21 categories, with Intentsify receiving the highest overall score for Current Offering and the highest score possible across 12 of the 21 categories. This recognition positions Intentsify at the forefront of the industry as intent data becomes increasingly essential for B2B GTM success.

“From day one, Intentsify has been committed to delivering the most accurate, actionable intent data. Forrester’s recognition as a Leader validates what our customers already know,” said Charlie Allieri, President of Intentsify. “Our investment in the best AI talent and technology has been the key to unlocking solution-specific and persona-level intelligence and we’ve built a superior solution that surpasses the industry’s most established players. Our focus remains on innovation and helping our customers maximize the value of intent data across their go-to-market strategies.”

Intentsify achieved top scores in vision, innovation, and roadmap, establishing the company as a market disruptor with a clear trajectory for continued growth. The report highlighted that "Insight generation and persona-based analysis are standout capabilities,” and noted "Intentsify's introduction of the Intentsify Orbit identity graph in 2024 ranks among the most significant innovations in the space over the past two years."

This breakthrough technology has revolutionized persona-based analysis and improved buying group prediction, giving Intentsify customers a strategic advantage in identifying and engaging qualified prospects.

The report highlights that Intentsify earned the highest possible scores across several criteria, including:

Persona-Based Analysis

Buying Cycle Analysis

Keyword & Geographic Coverage

Volume of Signals

Identity Resolution & Noise Filtering

Future-Proofing Data Collection

Insight Generation and Recommended Action

Vision, Innovation, & Roadmap

Intentsify's recognition as a Leader in this evaluation follows a period of remarkable growth, with the company expanding its global data coverage across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regions while continuously enhancing its platform capabilities to meet evolving market demands. Over the past year, Intentsify has introduced new capabilities and enhancements

Intentsify Orbit, the largest and most precise B2B identity graph for advanced persona-based analysis and buying group prediction

Expanded global intent capture across multiple languages

Enhanced integration options with leading marketing and sales platforms

Advanced AI-powered noise filtering and signal accuracy improvements

To access the full Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers Q1 2025 report, visit intentsify.io/resources/forrester-wave-report-2025. For more on Intentsify’s intent-driven solutions, visit intentsify.io.

About Intentsify

Intentsify provides B2B organizations with the most accurate, comprehensive buyer-intent intelligence in the market today, and solutions to act on that intelligence. Intentsify’s AI-powered solutions empower marketers to turn buying signals into pipeline through customized advertising and lead generation programs. Combining an unrivaled portfolio of data sources and an industry-leading media ecosystem, Intentsify enables full-funnel marketing programs for revenue acceleration. Learn more at intentsify.io.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

