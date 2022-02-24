Intentsify Achieves 3x Revenue Growth in 2021, Appoints Two Industry-Leading Executives

FRANKLIN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B—Intentsify, the leader in intent-data activation software and solutions, today announced its third consecutive year of explosive revenue growth, as well as the expansion of its executive team in preparation for continued scale in 2022.

Intentsify began the year with strategic investments in proprietary Intent Activation™ technology, supporting B2B marketing and sales organizations through account-based strategies and digital marketing channels. In December 2021, Intentsify announced that BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech space, had made a significant investment in Intentsify to help accelerate growth and product innovation.

“We set aggressive revenue and customer acquisition goals in 2021,” said Intentsify CEO, Marc Laplante. “And our amazing team crushed them both by wide margins. The investment by BV and some big executive hires all but ensure continued success in 2022.”

2021 Growth Milestones

3x year-over-year revenue growth

74.6% increase in net-new customers

2x jump in employee headcount

New Executive Hires

Devon Wellbrock, SVP of Global Accounts, joins Intentsify with two decades of experience in account-based marketing and IT channel sales. Devon brings a unique blend of leadership, vision, and knowledge, having led large global sales, account management, and professional services teams. Her efforts will focus on enterprise B2B technology organizations, driving platform sales and expanding the business globally.

Martin Carr, VP of Data Sales, has more than 20 years of experience with marketing industry leaders like Harte Hanks and Accenture, where he helped clients refine their go-to-market approach and execute on their sales and marketing strategies. Spearheading Intentsify’s data solutions team, Martin will collaborate with customers to help them understand the B2B buyer mindset at each stage of the customer lifecycle.

About Intentsify

Intentsify’s Intent Activation™ software and solutions make intent data more actionable and impactful for B2B marketing and sales teams. Building on its proprietary intent data, Intentsify’s software layers multiple intent data feeds to identify accounts showing the strongest buy-cycle activities—as well as the issues they’re most concerned with—and then converts these insights into actions, helping customers efficiently scale pipeline velocity and revenue. For more information, please visit www.intentsify.io.

