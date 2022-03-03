Home Business Wire Intelsat to Deliver 3G and 4G Connectivity in Eighth Largest Country in...
Intelsat to Deliver 3G and 4G Connectivity in Eighth Largest Country in Africa

Agreement with Orange Mali Expands Secure Connectivity in Hard-to-Reach Areas

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), has been selected by Orange Mali SA to bring 3G and 4G connectivity to hard-to-reach areas in Mali, the eighth largest country in Africa.

The agreement marks a first in Francophone West Africa – the successful deployment of 4G networks over satellite, judged to be the optimal solution given the size of the country and the logistics involved.

Orange Mali is the leading mobile network operator in Mali and has been honored with two prestigious awards by OOKLA (global broadband speed test) as “Western Africa’s fastest mobile network” and “Mali’s fastest ISP.”

“Intelsat is on a mission to deliver high-quality, dependable connectivity to people around the world, regardless of where they live,” said Intelsat general manager and vice president of Networks, Brian Jakins. “But for people in remote and rural locations, reliable and secure connectivity takes on a heightened level of importance. The Intelsat team is partnering with Orange Mali to help resolve a serious connectivity problem in a country where terrestrial infrastructure quality is less reliable.”

“From a feasibility and economic standpoint, satellite communications are ideal for deploying 3G and 4G coverage in a country like ours,” said Moussa Yaro, technical director of Orange Mali. “Intelsat’s reputation as an innovative market leader providing seamless coverage in some of the most remote corners of the world, along with our excellent current working relationship with the company, makes them the ideal solution for our needs.”

For more information about Intelsat’s global network, visit here.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world’s first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and “Imagine Here,” with us, at Intelsat.com.

