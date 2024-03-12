Intelsat Flex Service To Deliver New Land Mobility Services Throughout India

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, and India-based Cloudcast Digital Limited (CDL), provider of technology-led satcom solutions and service, expanded satellite communication connectivity using Intelsat’s FlexMove to deliver land mobile services to customers in hard-to-reach locations throughout India. CDL’s technology services are managed by Planetcast Media Services Limited (Planetcast).





Planetcast is a teleport and video platform services provider and a long-time Intelsat media customer on Intelsat 17 and Intelsat 20, leading satellites for video distribution services to customers in India.

In 2022, CDL and Intelsat introduced Flex services into India, combining Intelsat satellite capacity over the region, a Flex gateway in Noida, India, and CDL’s In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) license to deliver FlexMaritime service for vessels traveling in Indian territorial waters. The Flex service simplifies the management and delivery of broadband services and connectivity to enterprise and mobility customers around the globe.

Intelsat and CDL are now expanding the capabilities of Flex service over India to include the availability of FlexMove. With FlexMove, CDL will deliver service for land-mobile applications, enabling rapid response to support disaster relief operations for border security, police forces, and disaster relief agencies using vehicle-mounted and backpack solutions for communications. Additional Flex services will include FlexEnterprise and FlexExec enabling the provision of maritime, enterprise, business jet, land mobile and media services to customers in India.

“As an established industry leader, we will leverage our experience and investment to drive expansion for our customers. We welcome like-minded players such as Planetcast as strategic partners while providing services to newer business segments in India,” said Gaurav Kharod, regional vice president of Intelsat – Asia Pacific.

“For over a decade, Intelsat has been our dependable partner in the media industry. It’s a natural choice for us to expand the partnership into new areas with them. They have proven to be very experienced and successful in the different verticals and we are glad to be able to grow together,” said Sanjay Duda, CEO of CDL.

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

About Planetcast

Planetcast has been in service of the Media & Entertainment industry for over 25 years, and provides technology led solutions that enable the content journey from production to consumption. With a team that is technically proficiency and has a deep understanding of the video industry, Planetcast has built a world class array of solutions that are enabled on private & public cloud, and also supports legacy broadcast solutions while helping customers transition to state-of-the-art content management and distribution platforms. The intent is to simplify the growing complications of the media industry and empower content producers to take informed decisions on monetization and consumer targeting to best utilize their core competencies.

