Intelsat Announces Successful Launch of Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 Satellites

Providing Dedicated Capacity for Live Sports and News Events

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity, announced the successful launch of Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36, geosynchronous communications satellites that will provide dedicated North American links to broadcasters allowing them to air live events and programs including sports, entertainment and breaking news coverage.





The Maxar-manufactured Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 satellites launched aboard Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana at 3:30 p.m. EST.

“With yet another successful launch, Intelsat has demonstrated its continued commitment to its media customers,” said Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras. “The continued refreshment of the Galaxy fleet will provide broadcast viewers with quality programming all across North America.”

Galaxy 35 separated from the vehicle at 3:57 p.m. EST, and Intelsat confirmed its signal acquisition at 4:11 p.m. EST. Galaxy 36 separated from the vehicle at 4:00 p.m. EST, and Intelsat confirmed its signal acquisition at 4:19 p.m. EST.

Galaxy 35 will replace Galaxy 3C and Galaxy 36 will replace Galaxy 28.

Today’s launch continues Intelsat’s Galaxy fleet refresh plan that started with Galaxy 30 in 2020 and carries the fifth and sixth out of seven new Intelsat satellites launching in 2022 and 2023.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat’s next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Learn more at Intelsat.com.

