IntelliGuard Appoints Robert Howard as CEO and Thomas Koning as President to Execute on Strategy of Continued Growth

Recently relocated headquarters accommodates expanding staff and supports commitment to innovation

SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelliGuard, provider of medication and inventory management solutions, today announces the appointments of Robert Howard as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Thomas Koning as President. The expansion of IntelliGuard’s executive team is part of the company’s mission to better serve the healthcare industry by enabling more efficient and effective systems to track, trace, and manage medications and critical inventory. Howard and Koning step into the leadership roles as Gordon Krass retires after serving as IntelliGuard CEO and President since 2017, during which time he helped to innovate workflow automation solutions to positively impact the efficiency, revenue, and safety of client partners.









Howard joined IntelliGuard in September 2022 as a member of the Board of Directors. As CEO, he will facilitate interactions and key operative decisions between the Board of Directors and the IntelliGuard leadership team. In his new position, Howard will focus on increasing market share, expanding IntelliGuard’s brand recognition, and simplifying industry adoption of IntelliGuard’s portfolio of solutions for medication data intelligence and integrity.

“IntelliGuard’s growth represents an evolution for our company and the industry in general,” said Howard. “I am privileged to be a part of our commitment to ensure global compliance toward maintaining patient safety. We have been successfully leveraging renewed and robust financial investment to support our RFID-enabled technology to track, trace, and manage medications and critical inventory.”

Koning joined IntelliGuard in December 2022 as Chief Revenue Officer. As IntelliGuard’s President, he will be responsible for establishing and maintaining strong industry and partner relationships and creating solutions that provide value and ultimately improve patient safety. Koning has more than 35 years of experience with startups and Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare and medical device industries. He served as Vice President of Sales for Europe and North America at Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), prior to joining IntelliGuard.

“I see my role as an exciting opportunity to support and guide IntelliGuard on its trajectory of growth and service to the healthcare industry,” said Koning. “We will continue to build on the great success we are experiencing in delivering automation and intelligence to the medication management marketplace,” he added.

The IntelliGuard leadership team was first expanded in November 2022 with the appointment of Tim Tinnel as Chief Operating Officer (COO). He joined IntelliGuard in 2019 as the Chief Customer Officer (CCO), where he was responsible for overseeing implementations, customer support, and the overall customer experience.

Earlier this summer, IntelliGuard relocated its corporate headquarters from Carlsbad, CA, to San Diego, to accommodate its growing staff across all departments. As pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly apply RFID Smart Labels in compliance with global standards, IntelliGuard is uniquely positioned to support a broad category of medications, critical inventory, and supplies. Specifically focused on solutions that serve hospital pharmacies, the Life Sciences consignment market, and the specialty medication market, IntelliGuard has been solving medication visibility challenges for more than 15 years.

ABOUT INTELLIGUARD™

IntelliGuard is disrupting the healthcare supply chain by delivering automation and intelligence while enabling more efficient and effective systems to track, trace, and manage medications and critical inventory. The company offers Smart Cabinets for temperature-controlled critical inventory management, supply chain solutions for pharmacy and anesthesia medication control, and a comprehensive data insights solution. With a 99.99% level of accuracy and solutions that manage medications from distribution to the point of care, IntelliGuard is committed to patient safety and global standards set for RFID. For more information, visit IntelliGuard.

Contacts

Kellyann Zuzulo



215-287-7291



kzuzulo@cglife.com