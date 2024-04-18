Intelligent Waves Wins Platinum Award in the 2024 TITAN Business Awards for IT Innovation in Aerospace & Defense for Second Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurity—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading technology integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that it won the platinum award in the 2024 TITAN Business Awards in the Aerospace & Defense category for its commitment to continued innovation for improving our nation’s cybersecurity capabilities through disruptive cyber defense solutions that enable special operators’ freedom of movement in cyberspace.





The TITAN Business Awards currently epitomizes one of the major dominants in global award programs that recognizes, honors, and celebrates paramount significance across key industries, as well as the most outstanding entrepreneurs within high-growing businesses. The award is fitting of remarkable entrepreneurs, SMESs, leading organizations, and all relatable parties in distinctive fields, Judges are selected based on experience, credibility, and availability. The Business Awards jury panel consists of senior-level executives, business professionals, and acclaimed entrepreneurs where their business experiences and acumen imbue them with impartiality and undivided attention.

Intelligent Waves earned this award for its three disruptive cyber defense and aerospace innovations, helping Defense agencies in the war against adversaries and threat actors.

CROWD SOURCE FLIGHT DATA (CSFD): As demand surges for edge-fighter data that shape the battlespace for advantage, CSFD enables rapid electronic warfare programming, improves data-driven debriefs, informs cyber intelligence and operational analysis, and aids rapid software development. CSFD is a revolutionary program that changes the game. GRAYPATH (GP): The next generation of expeditionary communications. Through its patented IP Spread Spectrum technology, GP leverages the cloud to randomize and distribute message packets by using multiple transport paths and channels. PHANTOM NEXT GENERATION: Provides the ability for organizations to access foreign points of presence to conduct remote open-source information gathering and research while at the same time protecting organizations and individuals from exposure to foreign intelligence.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

Contacts

Mr. Gal Borenstein



Company: Borenstein Group, Inc



Tel: 703-385-8178×70



Email: Gal@Borensteingroup.com