Intelligent Waves Named Finalist at the 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for Phantom, its Cloud Obfuscation Ground-Breaking Platform

IW deserves to win the 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards in the CLOUD OBFUSCATION CATEGORY for its introduction of a disruptive innovation named the Phantom Platform. This ground-breaking platform addresses the critical gaps in secure communication within the DoD. Intelligent Waves presents a trio of robust solutions that capture the spirit of the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards competition:

Phantom Desktop is a customizable cloud sandbox Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) that provides personnel with secure access to Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) sources from any location. This ground-breaking tool allows intelligence gathering without a physical presence in the area of interest, effectively reducing the risk of exposure and ensuring anonymity. Research, analysis, and data collection activities can now be conducted securely without leaving a traceable digital trail. Phantom SMS is essential for secure and non-attributable multi-factor authentication (MFA) in Military Information Support Operations (MISO). This web-based text messaging platform ensures that analysts can authenticate their access to various internet platforms without compromising their security or revealing their identity, eliminating the mission’s and individuals’ vulnerability.



In hostile environments, personnel need a solution that separates their physical presence from their electronic footprint. Phantom Mobile serves this purpose by facilitating obfuscated communications and forward-projected cellular presence through the Hypori Virtual Device framework. This allows analysts to securely operate on virtual Android phones, ensuring their physical location and identity remain disassociated from their electronic activity.

Together, these cloud obfuscation solutions address the shortcomings of current communication systems and provide a comprehensive approach to maintaining mission integrity and individual security, even in the most challenging scenarios.

John Hammes, Intelligent Waves’ Chief Strategy Officer, noted: “We’re thrilled to receive this recognition in one of the world’s most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased.”

Judging continues through October 2024, when winners will be announced online, in print, and during Cyber Defense Con 2024, which will take place October 31 – November 1, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, USA. A select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation-only conference at https://cyberdefenseconferences.com/.

About Intelligent Waves:

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network and systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. It is always ready, anytime, anywhere, and in any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

