Intelligent Waves Named 2022 Cybersecurity Government Contractor of the Year by NVTC’s Capital Cyber Awards

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOsIntelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, is proud to announce it has been named Cybersecurity Government Contractor of the Year in the 4th Annual Northern Virginia Technology Council’s (NVTC) 2022 Capital Cyber Awards.

In 2022, IW introduced two disruptive cybersecurity innovations that garnered the attention of the special operations and IC defense secure communications community; GRAYPATH, an ultra-secure next-generation VPN, and Phantom, a high-security cyber-defense solution.

IW’s Chief Strategy Officer, John Hammes, commented, “Intelligent Waves continues to deliver on its mission to support the government’s cybersecurity capabilities through innovation and asymmetrical thinking. We are honored to be recognized as the winner of this prestigious award.”

The NVTC Capital Cyber Awards celebrate the region’s best companies and individuals in cybersecurity. The winners demonstrate the dedication, vision, innovation, and ability to advance cybersecurity technology and make our nation, communities, and workplaces safer.

About Intelligent Waves:

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

