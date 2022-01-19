Intelligent Waves LLC Names Tony Crescenzo as Chief Executive Officer

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOs–Intelligent Waves LLC, a leading-edge trusted IT systems integrator that delivers high-impact transformational IT solutions to Government’s most mission-critical challenges, is pleased to announce that Tony Crescenzo, IW’s President, has been promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Jared Shepard, IW’s founder, and the owner will continue to lead IW in the role of Chairman of the Board.





Under Crescenzo’s leadership, the company has experienced two consecutive years of aggressive growth and profitability. “Intelligent Waves has grown and matured into a respected market leader,” stated Jared Shepard. “By initially hiring Tony Crescenzo as President in 2020, I set a strategic goal of elevating IW’s growth trajectory and scalability to the next level. It has been awesome to see how Tony Crescenzo’s leadership has materialized my vision for the company. Tony’s high-energy leadership style and ability to recruit top management talent has enabled us to maximize the value and impact of our company.”

Intelligent Waves has recently successfully launched several innovative and disruptive cybersecurity solutions that serve the Defense and Intelligence Community, including GRAYPATH, an ultra-secure next-generation VPN, and Phantom, an award-winning cyber defense solution for the most demanding and secure communications.

Tony Crescenzo, IW’s CEO, commented, “It is a tremendous honor to take the reins as the CEO of Intelligent Waves, and I look forward to helping the company fulfill its full potential through innovation in the Government’s most demanding and critical areas. Intelligent Waves is at the forefront of innovation in support of real-world mission outcomes, and I am proud to lead such an exceptional organization.”

Intelligent Waves was founded in 2006 by Jared Shepard. Under his leadership, Intelligent Waves has grown from a two-person team to a thriving, award-winning business with over two hundred employees. Intelligent Waves has received numerous accolades and awards, including ranking as one of Washington Business Journal’s 100 largest veteran-owned companies for 2020, ranking as a top company on Inc.’s VET100 List, and ranking among Monster.com and Military.com Rated top 10 Best Company for Veterans Nationwide in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

In addition to serving IW as Chairman of the Board, Jared Shepard spun out his second company in 2021, Hypori Inc. where he serves as the company’s President and CEO. Hypori is an award-winning SaaS company providing secure mobility for government and commercial customers. Its innovative solution puts the power and speed of the cloud on any mobile or edge device, enabling remote users to access critical data and apps through a separate, secure workspace.

About Intelligent Waves LLC

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

