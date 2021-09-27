Intelligent Waves’ GRAYPATH Named 2021 Winner for Best Cybersecurity Cloud/SaaS Solution at Business Globee Awards

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cyber_Security—Intelligent Waves (IW), a cutting-edge IT systems integrator delivering high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government’s most mission-critical challenges, is proud to announce it has won the 2021 Globee Gold Award in the Security Cloud/SaaS cybersecurity category at the American Best in Business Awards, an industry and peer competition honoring achievements in all disciplines of business and work life.

“Intelligent Waves is honored to receive one of the world’s premier business awards from its disruptive cybersecurity innovation, GRAYPATH Next Generation. We knew the competition would be tough, and with more than 35 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said John Hammes, Chief Strategy Officer for Intelligent Waves.

IW’s GRAYPATH is the next generation of cybersecurity expeditionary communications. It is a painless, asymmetric solution that ensures robust, reliable, secure, non-attributable global communication for special operations of the U.S. military. Through its patented IP Spread Spectrum technology, GP leverages the cloud to randomize and distribute message packets through the simultaneous use of multiple transport paths and encrypted channels. In addition, GP algorithms optimize throughput by continuously sensing and adjusting the message flow according to channel availability and bandwidth capacity creating a smoother connection even for HD video transmissions. As a result, GP dramatically lowers the risk of detection and interception and is nearly impervious to disruption.

About Intelligent Waves, LLC

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

