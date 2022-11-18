Intelligent Waves and Dispersive, Cybersecurity Solutions Partners, Win Two Awards in the 2022 Astors Homeland Security Awards

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, and Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive), its strategic solutions partner for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), have announced they won two cybersecurity awards in the 2022 Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards program from American Security Today, for their leading-edge cybersecurity solutions, Phantom and DispersiveCloud™.

IW’s Phantom Next-Generation was designed as a cybersecurity solution for Homeland Security and the Department of Defense to communicate in obfuscated, non-attributable, remote, secure, but unclassified manner. Additionally, phantom provides the ability for organizations to access foreign points of presence to conduct remote open-source information gathering and research while at the same time protecting organizations and individuals from exposure to foreign intelligence.

Dispersive, IW’s solutions partner, also won Best Cyber Critical Infrastructure solution award for its innovative DispersiveCloud, a converged SaaS Zero Trust Networking solution. DispersiveCloud empowers organizations to actively secure and obscure endpoints and assets without the need for expensive network engineers. Moreover, DispersiveCloud provides advanced VPN and ZTNA services in a single solution without any upfront infrastructure investment.

John Hammes, Intelligent Waves’ Chief Strategy Officer, stated, “We are honored and excited to receive this recognition for Phantom and Dispersive Cloud, two strategic solutions developed in collaboration to protect our nation’s defense and homeland security critical infrastructure.”

Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO of Dispersive, stated, “At Dispersive, we are solving one of the biggest problems in information security by shielding sensitive corporate assets with our stealth networking capability that is simple to deploy and highly performant. The two awards we share with our collaborative partners at Intelligent Waves are a testament to how leading-edge firms can produce next-generation innovation.”

The Annual ‘ASTORS Awards Program from AST Magazine is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in various government, homeland security, and public safety vertical markets. The preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, the ‘ASTORS Awards, feature the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market to ensure readers have the information they need to keep our Nation safe – one facility, street, and city at a time.

About Intelligent Waves:

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About Dispersive:

An emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) space, Dispersive offers Stealth Networking for Apps, Data, and Users. DispersiveCloud SaaS replaces or augments VPNs, firewalls, and cloud-edge network access with a military-grade secure networking solution that sets up in seconds and works for all Users and Apps, even in the most hostile environments. Governments, enterprises, and channel partners can implement the solution quickly with zero-touch provisioning even across multi-cloud environments to secure against new and emerging threats, including nation-state actors. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io or follow Dispersive on Twitter @DispersiveHold or LinkedIn @Dispersive-holdings-inc.

