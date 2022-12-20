Intelligent Video Creation Software Company Vyond Reports Ninth Consecutive Year of Growth

Increases in Customer Base and Headcount, Greater Client Satisfaction, and Geographic Expansion Buck Tech Industry Trends

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The close of 2022 marks the most successful year in the history of Vyond, the leader in intelligent video creation software. The company has achieved strong customer growth across key enterprise use cases, including learning and development, sales enablement, and internal communications.

Customers are embracing Vyond because it allows them to deliver mission-critical employee training and HR, sales, and marketing information in an unusually engaging, cost-efficient, and scalable way. The company added 400,000 new users to its roster this year; expanded its footprint in industries like banking and finance; and boosted its seat license count in high-growth sectors like software, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals.

“Vyond has had outstanding results this year because we continue to help our customers communicate better,” said Vyond CEO Gary Lipkowitz. “We deliver a powerful and highly-relevant solution for training, education, and internal communications and have always pursued a strategy of managed growth. By combining thoughtful product development, measured organizational expansion, and a zealous customer focus, we’re continuing to build a robust, sustainable business. I am thrilled with our progress to date, celebrate the team’s success, and look forward to a great 2023 and beyond.”

Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction

Over the past five years, Vyond’s customer satisfaction scores (CSAT) have averaged an industry-leading 94%. This year, Vyond exceeded that average–and its lofty internal goals–averaging customer satisfaction scores between 97% and 99% throughout the year.

Vyond also achieved an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) in 2022, earning a rating of 63, far exceeding industry average scores of around 30. Vyond’s exceptionally high NPS is attributed to positive customer evaluations that describe Vyond as “fast,” “easy-to-use,” “flexible,” “customizable,” and “fun,” and call out the company’s great customer service.

Rapid Growth in a Turbulent Tech Landscape

During a year in which many tech companies reduced their workforce, Vyond increased its total headcount by close to 40%. One of its most critical new hires was Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Van Diamandakis, who will oversee the company’s new Chicago office, located in the Fulton Market tech hub. The company’s regional expansion in the Midwest will include more than 25 new hires in sales, marketing, and customer success. To support its growth in Asia Pacific, the company also created a wholly owned subsidiary, Vyond Company Limited, in Thailand which is led by Chief Technology Officer Matt Harney.

Ongoing Enhancements to Vyond Studio

This fall, Vyond introduced the latest release of Vyond Studio – extending the relevance, speed, and power of the company’s enterprise video creation software. This major upgrade integrated several customer-driven product enhancements, including AI-powered capabilities that enable users to experience up to 10x speed and efficiency improvements, including shorter review, collaboration, and feedback cycles.

It also delivered specific upgrades including support for SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) files, enhanced text-importing capabilities, AI-driven photo-to-character functionality, instant video translations in over 70 languages, and enhanced security features, as well as extended brand control and brand management capabilities.

