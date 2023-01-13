<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Intellicheck To Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference
Intellicheck To Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

di Business Wire

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), a trusted industry leader in identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that CEO Bryan Lewis will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference taking place on January 18-19, 2023. Joining him at the conference will be CFO Jeff Ishmael.

The presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 19. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at Investors – Intellicheck.

CEO Lewis and CFO Ishmael will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19, 2023. To register for the presentation or to schedule one-on-one meetings, visit Sidoti Investor Conferences — SIDOTI & Company. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Gar Jackson (949) 873-2789

Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747

