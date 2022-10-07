<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis to Present at the Windy City Roundup 2022 Conference

di Business Wire

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bankingIntellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identification validation solutions, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lewis will be a featured presenter at the Windy City Roundup 2022 Conference. The conference is being held October 12-13 at the Swissotel Chicago, Illinois.

CEO Lewis’ presentation will take place on October 12 at 3:00 p.m. CDT/4:00 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46713. The presentation will be available for on-demand replay shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the Intellicheck website Investor Relations page under presentations at https://intellicheck.com/investor-center. It will remain available for on-demand replay for 90 days.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Gar Jackson (949) 873-2789

Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747

