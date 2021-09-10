IntelliCentrics Achieves Perfect Score on CVO Certification from NCQA

FLOWER MOUND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelliCentrics (6819.HK), creator of the SEC3URE Ethos technology platform serving locations of care across North America, the UK and China, announced today that it has again received the Credentialing Verification Organization (CVO) certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for 10 out of 10 verification services.

“This certification validates our commitment to delivering ‘trust as a technology’ through our rigorous credentialing processes and undivided attention to quality,” said Mike Sheehan, CEO of IntelliCentrics. “Our industry-first, integrated platform is built on the idea that everyone wins when interactions can be trusted across the complex spectrum of care. We facilitate that trust through credentialing and reinforce it by diligently monitoring compliance of all of our subscribers, making sure they have the trusted status to safely enter our locations of care.”

NCQA’s CVO Certification includes comprehensive on-site evaluations conducted by a team of healthcare professionals and certified credentialing specialists. The team evaluates a CVO’s management of various aspects of its data collection and verification operation, and the process it uses to continuously improve the services it provides. A national oversight committee of physicians analyzes the team’s findings and determines certification based on the CVO’s compliance with the NCQA Standards.

“Achieving CVO certification from NCQA demonstrates that IntelliCentrics has the systems, process, and personnel in place to thoroughly and accurately verify providers’ credentials and help health plan clients meet their accreditation goals,” stated Margaret E. O’Kane, President, NCQA.

“We worked to achieve the NCQA accreditation because their standards are high and coveted in the industry,” said Sheehan. “We are proud to receive a perfect score from such a prestigious organization.”

About IntelliCentrics



With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC3URE Ethos. Built on three core principles – transparency, neutrality, and independence, the SEC3URE Ethos is relied on by more than 11,000 locations worldwide to ensure two-way trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the world’s largest trusted healthcare technology platform, visit www.www.intellicentrics.com. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on the Stock Exchange of Honk Kong Limited (“SEHK”) under the stock code 6819.

About NCQA



NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Contacts

Jennifer Xia



972-316-6523



jxia@intellicentrics.com