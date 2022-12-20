Intelitek Opens the First of 20 STEAM centers in the Republic of Ghana

DERRY, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In partnership with the Ghanaian Ministry of Education and Israeli government, Intelitek and its parent company, Robogroup T.E.K. Ltd., have opened the first of 20 planned STEAM (Science, Technology, Arts, Engineering and Mathematics) centers in the Republic of Ghana. Located at the Accra High Senior High School, the new center is part of the ministry’s initiative to increase student interest and instructional quality around STEAM. Students ages 6-14 will be trained to use advanced STEAM technology in a modern interactive learning environment.





The Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education held a commissioning ceremony for the Accra High STEAM Centre in November. Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, commended all involved for their commitment to the project and called the center a testimony of the government’s commitment to STEAM education.

“We can become a developed nation,” Dr. Adutwum said, “but it is going to emanate from how well we focus ourselves, how we remain determined and focused in the midst of challenges and say to ourselves we can.”

Yoram Doitch, GM of RoboGroup also spoke at the commissioning ceremony. “Early in 2019, The Honorable Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum shared his vision to introduce science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education to all students, educators and education leaders across Ghana in order to inspire, explore, and develop their skills and, most importantly, to allow them to fulfill their potential,” said Doitch. “These students will be the leaders of Ghana in the future and our mission is to provide them with all the tools they need to take Ghana into a greater and better future.”

The construction of the Accra High STEAM Center and the future 19 centers is a collaboration Ghana’s Ministry of Education and Robogroup T.E.K. Ltd., a global enterprise specializing in robotics, motion control, and technology education. Intelitek, the educational division of Robogroup T.E.K. Ltd., develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems.

Each center will have a team of 10 instructors in addition to a manager and an administrative team. Each age group will feature an annual curriculum for each age group, ensuring that cognitive and motor skills are developed as students work through activities that stimulate creativity, curiosity, and problem-solving abilities.

Intelitek has conducted similar projects in other parts of Africa as well as in Asia and South America.

“The STEAM approach helps students to understand that the world is interdisciplinary and that every product they see is the result of thought, knowledge, skill and teamwork,” said Graham Celine, VP, Business Development of Intelitek. “To succeed in our rapidly-changing world, students need to learn to think for themselves, to continually acquire new knowledge, and to work as a team. We’re extremely proud to be helping Ghana to provide the type of study environments that help students gain those skills.”

About Intelitek

Intelitek is at the forefront of training for Industry 4.0, the internet revolution in manufacturing. For four decades, the company’s innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students’ career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek’s programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to: www.intelitek.com

