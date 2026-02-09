IntelePeer Introduces SmartAgent Collections, Automated Revenue Recovery Solution for DSOs and Specialty Healthcare Providers

Agentic AI solution significantly boosts collected revenue while reducing costs, increasing staff productivity, and improving patient experiences

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer today introduced SmartAgent Collections, an automated Agentic AI solution that significantly improves revenue recovery for dental service organizations (DSOs) and specialty healthcare providers, while reducing costs, boosting staff productivity, and enhancing patient experiences.

The Healthcare Financial Management Association reports that even top-performing provider organizations routinely carry double-digit percentages of payments overdue by more than 90 days. Collections and recovery costs, driven by labor-intensive follow-up and collections services, are also increasing. At the same time, data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Congressional Research Service show that patient balances continue to rise as deductibles climb, making medical bills the leading source of debt in collections.

SmartAgent Collections directly addresses the persistent collections challenges in dentistry, dermatology, radiology, and other specialty care areas that strain provider cash flow, staffing, and patient relationships. The solution makes collections easier via AI-driven multichannel payment outreach (voice, SMS, chat), 24-7 self-service payment capabilities, and the ability to offer support across multi-location organizations, multiple providers, and complex billing environments.

42 North Dental, one of the nation’s leading DSOs and an early adopter of SmartAgent Collections, achieved transformative results from the Agentic AI solution, including:

Collection of $8 million in outstanding balances, including $1.9 million of balances outstanding over 6 months, within nine months of launch.

Reduced workload for practice level administrative staff enabling them to focus on patient service rather than on follow-up calls for payment.

Increased engagement and retention of healthcare providers whose compensation is linked to collections for services performed.

“These results are just the beginning,” said Ajay Chadha, Chief Financial Officer at 42 North Dental. “SmartAgent Collections enable organizations to collect more receivables, with significantly less effort and cost, than with traditional approaches and collection agencies.”

“SmartAgent Collections represent a major leap forward in how organizations approach revenue recovery,” said Brandon Nott, Chief Product Officer at IntelePeer. “For years, our customers have been forced to choose between high-cost collection agencies and time-consuming, in‑house outreach. With SmartAgent Collections, they finally have a viable third option that delivers dramatically better results, operates with empathy, and imposes no additional burden on staff. As part of our expanding suite of Agentic AI automation solutions for healthcare, SmartAgent Collections empowers customers with real, measurable value from day one.”

Key Features of SmartAgent Collections

Powered by AI, SmartAgent Collections provides turnkey integrations with existing office infrastructure and delivers end-to-end automation for patient financial outreach. Key features include:

AI-driven, Multichannel Payment Outreach

Automatically engages patients via SMS, voice, or digital channels with messaging tailored to balance size, account age, and patient preferences.



24/7 Self-Service Payment Capabilities

Patients can pay instantly through secure, PCI-compliant channels without waiting for staff.



Full Support Across Locations and Ledger Systems

Handles multi-location organizations, multiple providers, and complex billing environments with ease.



Seamless Live‑Agent Escalation

When patients have questions or need help, calls escalate to live staff without losing context.



Actionable, Real‑Time Analytics

Organizations gain full visibility into collections performance, call outcomes, recovery by age bucket, and financial impact—purpose-built dashboards for DSOs included.

In addition, IntelePeer’s Agentic AI handles appointment related calls, appointment scheduling, and deep analytics, further reducing operational strain.

Availability

IntelePeer’s SmartAgent Collections is available today and can be rapidly deployed using pre-built integrations with leading practice management systems, payment processors, and PMS and CRM platforms.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer streamlines customer interactions, enabling businesses to lower costs, improve customer experience, and accelerate return on investment. Harnessing the power of Agentic AI, IntelePeer’s AI-powered solutions deliver speed, observability, visibility, and flexibility — all built on top of a global, secure communications network. Producing human-like interactions, IntelePeer solutions automate voice and digital customer service capabilities, work seamlessly with existing enterprise software and infrastructure, have easy-to-use tools that can be utilized by anyone, and provide industry-leading time-to-value. For more information, visit: www.intelepeer.ai.

