IntelePeer Earns Metrigy’s 2022 MetriStar Top Provider Award for Its Communications Platform as a Service

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading communications workflow automation provider, is pleased to announce it has earned the MetriStar 2022 Top Provider Award in the Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) category by Metrigy, a highly respected research and strategic advisory firm that focuses on innovative business communications technologies. Based on both customer ratings and quantitative metrics correlating the use of IntelePeer products and services, the MetriStar Award is reflective of IntelePeer’s commitment to provide customers the ability to quickly add omnichannel communications into their customer experience (CX) and business workflows, while also tapping into the platform’s analytics and AI capabilities to deliver highly personalized interactions.

In a comprehensive report, Metrigy highlights IntelePeer’s key differentiators and top-performing areas, including high value to customers; ease of development on the platform; seamless integrations with other key applications; technical features of the platform; and response time to problems or questions.

“When awards are based on real-world customer experience, they should speak volumes to those in the market for a new provider,” says Robin Gareiss, Metrigy CEO and principal analyst, who conducted the study. “IntelePeer performed exceptionally well in the eyes of its customers. No other CPaaS provider did as well as IntelePeer in driving business success. Simply put: When companies used IntelePeer, they saw significant improvement in their revenue, customer ratings, agent efficiency, and cost metrics.”

According to the report, IntelePeer offers a truly low/no-code experience from implementation to deployment. “This means those with little to no coding experience can create, and scale, customized customer experiences without requiring developer resources. The IntelePeer CPaaS platform includes built-in analytics, on-demand. This means customers have ready access to their communications data without requiring a third-party integration. It operates globally, with customer service provided on-demand, 24/7 via support chat, with documentation, guided classes, and an intuitive design enabling quick resolution should problems crop up.”

“We are delighted to receive this honor,” says IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi. “This ranking is particularly special because it is the result of direct customer feedback. There really is nothing that compares to the opinions of those using our technology and services. The Metrigy ranking is an indicator of what’s to come as more customers embrace the ease and rapid time to value our low- and no-code applications deliver, especially those organizations that are tight on resources and lack the staffing levels to quickly develop and deploy new applications.”

Metrigy conducted its global research in November and December 2021, surveying 1,846 CX leaders from organizations headquartered in 10 countries from three regions, including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps companies better engage their customers by creating modern customer experiences from the cloud that augment existing communication solutions… in minutes. Its platform is a workflow communications engine that provides management for voice automation, messaging, AI, analytics and the tools to help businesses tailor their customer engagement without requiring developer resources. IntelePeer provides its clients with instantly available pre-built solutions and workflow-based building tools to infinitely customize their interaction and rich APIs for more customized experiences, all built on its CPaaS platform. IntelePeer’s easy-to-use and intuitive no-code templates, low-code, co-creation, and turn-key communication options result in rapid time to value for its customers, regardless of their technical experience. For more information visit: www.intelepeer.com.

About Metrigy

Metrigy is an innovative research firm focusing on the rapidly changing areas of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC), Customer Experience (CX)/contact center, digital workplace, and digital transformation—along with related technologies. Metrigy delivers strategic guidance and informative content, backed by primary research metrics and analysis, for technology providers and enterprise organizations.

