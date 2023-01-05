<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Intel to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today announced that it will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, promptly after close of market. Intel will then hold an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PST that day to discuss the results.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and webcast replay will be available on the site.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Erin Tyrrell

Investor Relations

1-916-377-9036

erin.tyrrell@intel.com

Sophie Won

Media Relations

1-408-653-0475

sophie.won@intel.com

