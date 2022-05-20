Intel Recognizes Iron Bow Technologies as Public Sector Solution of the Year During 2022 North America Channel Partner of the Year Awards

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Bow Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced it was recognized by Intel at the 2022 North American Channel Partner of the Year Awards for Public Sector Solution of the Year. The awards were presented during Intel Vision 2022, May 10-11, 2022 in Dallas, TX.

This prestigious awards program honors Intel Partners who have demonstrated excellence in technology innovation, go-to-market strategy, sales growth and marketing. Iron Bow was awarded Public Sector Solution of the Year for its integrated campaign to create hybrid solutions to Intel’s public-sector customers. In the past year, the Intel Select Solutions team and Iron Bow have collaborated to deliver reliable, scalable and optimized solutions to bolster performance across enterprise applications, taking advantage of Intel Optane technology.

“We truly appreciate our strong partnership with Intel and the immense benefit our collaboration brings to so many public sector customers,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. “Iron Bow is honored to once again be recognized for our commitment to enabling innovation and supporting digital transformation in government, healthcare organizations and enterprises. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and a commitment to excellence together.”

Since 2004 Iron Bow has been a dedicated Intel partner since and today the company holds the highest distinction as a Platinum partner. Intel lies at the core of Iron Bow’s vast offerings of IT products and services for government, commercial and healthcare clients. To learn more about the partnership, visit: https://ironbow.com/strategic-partners/intel/.

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives.

