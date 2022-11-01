<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Intel Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today announced that Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president and general manager of the Network and Edge Solutions Group within Intel’s Network and Edge Group, will discuss opportunities for 5G and edge in a fireside chat at the New Street Research & BCG Innovation Conference: 5G and Beyond. Cloud. Convergence. The event will be at 10:10 a.m. PST, Nov. 14, 2022.

A live webcast and replay can be accessed publicly on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com.

Intel’s participation, speakers and schedule are subject to change.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Tim Blankenship

Investor Relations

1-480-554-9007

timothy.blankenship@intel.com

Sophie Won

Media Relations

1-408-653-0475

sophie.won@intel.com

