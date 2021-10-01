Integrated Payor Solutions Seals Partnership with Vālenz®

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integrated Payor Solutions, a full-stack tech solution for medical claim processing, announced a new partnership with Arizona-based healthcare company Vālenz®. “We’re proud to announce our partnership with Valenz, and excited to introduce our transparency solution for the No Surprises Act, Transparency+, into the powerful Valenz ecosystem,” said Shawn Evans, CEO of Integrated Payor Solutions.

Transparency+ is a No Surprises Act-focused, bolt-on software solution offered by Integrated Payor Solutions that helps companies like Valenz provide their clients with more efficient and successful medical claims processing alternatives, including advanced EOBs. Additionally, this specialized solution by IPS is built on the flexible, dynamic Salesforce platform, which is easily integrated into any existing technology stack. “With the introduction of the No Surprises Act, we’re seeing companies like Valenz recognize how crucial the IPS platform is for their clients,” says Evans. “It’s rapidly becoming clear how critical it is for health plans to start implementing a transparency solution today – fortunately, we have the ability to bring that solution online in an average of 60 days.”

“At Valenz, we are actively engaging with our health plan, TPA and self-insured clients to support them in implementing the federally mandated procedures for protecting patients from surprise medical bills and delivering increased transparency for medical costs and coverage,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz. “Together with our ecosystem partners, like IPS, we are providing the foundation necessary for our clients to achieve compliance when the Act takes effect next year,” said Gelb.

The No Surprises Act signed into law in December 2020 requires TPAs, health plans and self-insured employers to maintain up to date, in-network provider directories and disclose detailed pricing and cost-sharing information to consumers and other stakeholders. “These new requirements create a serious gap for health plans – one that IPS is equipped to solve with a stand-alone prospective claims processing system and cost estimator,” said Evans. “Our efficient implementation process brings health plans up to speed with transparency requirements, which is imperative as we approach 2022.”

