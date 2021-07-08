Intact Technology Named to CRN’s 2021 Solution Provider 500 List for 8th Time

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN–Intact Technology, an IT Software Consulting and Managed Services firm, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Intact, for the eighth time, to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue.

“We are proud to be recognized by CRN because our continued growth is proof that our approach is helping customers deliver meaningful results. We are continuously investing and fearlessly innovating to deliver customer outcomes faster and simpler, and this commitment and investment will continue to help customers deliver real results moving forward,” said Jesse White, CEO of Intact.

“Software has evolved to enable rapid and meaningful value for customers through low code/no code platforms, but the traditional systems integrator surrounding the implementation and management of this software has not evolved to allow customers to actually realize this value. Why? Because the traditional systems integrator does not profit and grow through speed and simplicity,” said Jason Hampel, President of Intact. “We have broken that model with our outcome-based approach that ties us fully to our customers’ success. In plain terms this means driving sustainable customer outcomes in the simplest, fastest way possible. Why? Because we can, we care, and, as opposed to the traditional consulting model, we take on our customers’ risk to put our money where our mouth is.”

One way Intact is helping customers move faster is with Intact Zero, the world’s first no CapEx, no risk, subscription-based outcome delivery model. With Intact Zero, customers can get their software, implementation, and fully managed service in one single OpEx subscription. Intact Zero eliminates traditional barriers to speed, scope creep, and customer risk, and allows customers to continuously deliver value and deploy new capabilities post-implementation.

“It is awesome to see the reactions from customers when we show them what we can do for them, and how quickly,” said Hampel. “And when a partner says, ‘Why isn’t everyone doing this?’ it’s clear that our approach, bar none, will help customers be extraordinarily more successful than their peers.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today’s best-of-breed IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel.”

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.crn.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

