Intact Technology, Inc. Announces Appointment of Aurelie Dardel as Vice President of Customer Experience

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intact Technology, Inc., an IT Software Consulting and Managed Services firm, announced today that Aurelie Dardel recently joined their organization as Vice President of Customer Experience. In this role, Aurelie will oversee the company’s consulting services, project management office, and strategic communications. This addition to Intact’s executive team is in alignment with the company’s commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for customers.

Aurelie has served in numerous senior leadership roles during her nearly 20-year career in federal government consulting, most recently supporting the U.S. Department of State’s $224 million modernization portfolio. Throughout her career, Aurelie has been driven by a passion to leverage technology to drive innovation, automate processes, and gain efficiencies to better enable federal government customers to improve outcomes and deliver outstanding service.

“The growth we’ve experienced over the years coupled with the growing demand for our services require us to continue to build the necessary processes, tools, and structure to support our team members, all while ensuring our customers’ modernization needs are met,” said Jesse White, CEO at Intact. “Having Aurelie onboard not only helps our team remain focused on their important tasks, but will also unify our entire delivery team, accelerate time to value, and improve our customers’ overall experience.”

“I am proud to be a part of this amazing team of people who, at an unprecedented time of disruption and change, have been leading the way in providing streamlined managed services and IT Operations consulting for customers,” said Aurelie. “Every person I’ve met in this organization is a testament to the firm’s commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes and I am happy to join them in the next chapter of their growth journey. I know we will accomplish great things together.”

“Aurelie’s strengths in program management, change management, strategy and planning, risk management, and delivery will help us move forward and strengthen our delivery model,” said Jason Hampel, President at Intact. “Aurelie has proven her ability to successfully deliver customer outcomes through well-managed programs and a well-supported team. There is no doubt that her expertise and focus on people and process will have a positive impact on our team and our customers.”

About Intact Technology

Founded in 1994, Intact is a global professional services firm that provides end-to-end IT consulting services and next-gen managed services designed to connect people and process. The professionals at Intact are IT operations experts committed to making IT consulting simpler, more efficient, and risk-free for the best value on the market. Intact helps IT organizations across some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies deliver powerful results. Visit us at www.intact-tech.com to learn more. When you’re ready to act, we’re ready to help.

